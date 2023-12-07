Naturals’ new logo unveiled

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' new logo is seen on team hats and jerseys Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals worked together with Dallas-based Torch Creative to create the new branding, which features a more vibrant color palette with imagery that pays homage to Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

New team hats and jerseys on display on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals unveiled their new logo to the public. The Naturals worked together with Dallas based Torch Creative to create their brand refresh. The new branding features a more vibrant color pallet with imagery that pays homage to the teamâ€™s home state of Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals General Manager Justin Cole (left) and Naturals Public Address Announcer Shawn Murnin (right) speak to a crowd with new Naturals branding on display on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals unveiled their new logo to the public. The Naturals worked together with Dallas based Torch Creative to create their brand refresh. The new branding features a more vibrant color pallet with imagery that pays homage to the teamâ€™s home state of Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals General Manager Justin Cole (left) and Naturals Public Address Announcer Shawn Murnin (right) speak to a crowd with new Naturals branding on display on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals unveiled their new logo to the public. The Naturals worked together with Dallas based Torch Creative to create their brand refresh. The new branding features a more vibrant color pallet with imagery that pays homage to the teamâ€™s home state of Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)