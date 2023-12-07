NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Pacers vs. Bucks In-Season Tournament Semifinals

The Pacers took down the Celtics in the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament to set up a semifinals matchup with the Bucks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Indiana beat Milwaukee 126–124 when these teams matched up a month ago, despite Giannis Antetokounmpos season-high 54 points, but the Bucks are still favored to advance to the championship against the winner of the Pelicans-Lakers game. Indiana (11–8) leads the league in scoring average at 128.4 points per game. Milwaukee (15–6) is third in scoring at 122.3 and both teams are bottom 10 in defensive rating and top five in pace, which helps explain this potentially historically high over/under.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-110) | Bucks -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: IND (+160) | MIL (-190)

Total: 254.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Dec. 7 | 5 p.m. ET |ESPN

Antetokounmpo scored 54 points against the Pacers last month, but it wasnt enough for a win. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton, the league leader in assists, is coming off his first career triple-double in the 122-112 win over Boston and hes been on a tear to start the year. He orchestrates the most efficient offense in the NBA, which has eight players who average double digits, including Haliburton's team-high 26.9.

Indianas defense continues to be an issue and it reared its head a week ago in a 142–132 loss to the Heat. For the most part, though, the Pacers have been able to win their shootouts, including in the first game against the Bucks.

Milwaukee just hung a season-high 146 points on the Knicks top-10 defense thanks to a three-point onslaught. The Bucks hit 23 three-pointers and shot 60% from the field and from beyond the arc as Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points. Lillard missed the first game against Indiana and his presence could turn the tide in this matchup, especially against a spotty three-point defense.

Unders have been few and far between for the Pacers (16–3) and Milwaukee (14–7), so taking the under is going against both teams trends but as good as these offenses are, and as bad as these defenses have been, this total is just too high, especially in a high-stakes game.

Best Bet: Under 254.5 (-110)

Bold Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton Records a Triple Double

