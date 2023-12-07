Owens Corning starts on Russellville plant

Construction has started in Russellville on a new factory for Owens Corning that is set to open in 2025 and employ 50 people.

It will be the company's second facility in Arkansas after its Fort Smith factory and will make Owens Corning's "Foamular" extruded polystyrene foam insulation for commercial and residential building applications.

Company Vice President and General Manager Rodney Wideman said in a statement Wednesday that the Russellville facility "will advance our ability to create sustainable solutions in the building materials industry and better serve the growing needs of our customers."

Toledo, Ohio,-based Owens Corning announced the project in February.

"The Chamber is thrilled to welcome Owens Corning to our community, bringing with them 50 new, good paying jobs, a new 150,000-square-foot facility, and a $60 million investment in Russellville," said Megan Selman, president and chief executive of the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

"I am proud to say Owens Corning, a Fortune 500 company, chose Russellville after a nationwide search," Selman said. "Partnering with a company of prestige, such as Owens Corning, proves Russellville can compete on a national scale."

-- Aaron Gettinger

Canadian National to buy Iowa railroad

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Canadian National said Wednesday that it is buying a small railroad in Iowa.

CN announced the agreement to buy Iowa Northern Railway, but didn't disclose financial terms. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board must approve the transaction next year before it can be completed.

Iowa Northern has about 275 miles of track serving a mix of agricultural and industrial shippers in the state. Iowa Northern Chairman Daniel Sabin said he believes CN will help connect shippers with bigger markets.

CN Chief Executive Officer Tracy Robinson said the deal should strengthen the Montreal-based railroad. CN is one of North America's six biggest railroads with 18,000 miles of track.

"By enabling all of us to play an even more important role in this critical supply chain and densifying our southern network, we are accelerating sustainable, profitable growth," Robinson said.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls 8.42, ends at 869.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 869.15, down 8.42 points.

"Equities were unable to follow overseas markets higher as the S&P 500 index fell for a third consecutive day with energy stocks underperforming on weaker crude prices," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's, Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.