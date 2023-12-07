NFL Week 14 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won four straight since losing to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Week 9. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Dec. 10 | 8:20 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Spread: Eagles +3.5 (-125) | Cowboys -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: PHI (+150) | DAL (-188)

Total: 51.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Dallas is in position to draw even with Philadelphia in the standings with a win Sunday night. Since their 28–23 Week 9 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys are 4–0 with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. Philly is 2–1 since that meeting after last weeks blowout loss to San Francisco, and its wins over Buffalo and Kansas City were both close calls. The Eagles defense had its worst showing of the season against the 49ers, who rolled them 42–19 on the road. The Super Bowl favorites got whatever they wanted through the air and on the ground and Jalen Hurts and Co. had no answer. Philadelphias offense was held under 20 points for just the second time this season and the running game never got going. Tight end Dallas Goedert (arm) could return for the first time in four weeks, a potential shot in the arm for this unit against the NFLs highest-scoring team. Seattle nearly upset Dallas on Thursday Night Football last week, at AT&T Stadium no less. Trailing by eight in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys scored 14 unanswered points to win 41–35 and improve to 6–0 at home. Dak Prescott stayed hot with almost 300 passing yards and three more touchdowns as CeeDee Lamb racked up 12 more catches for 116 yards and a score. Lamb set a new career high with 191 receiving yards in the Week 9 loss and he figures to be a focal point again versus the Eagles porous secondary. The winner of this division may very well earn the NFCs No. 1 seed, which adds even more intrigue to this prime-time rivalry showdown. Philadelphia has a bit more leeway down the stretch with two games left against the Giants and one versus the Cardinals compared to Dallas, which gets the Bills, Dolphins and Lions in the next three weeks. For now, the Eagles are still the favorite to become the divisions first repeat winner since 2004, but that could change after this week. Verderames pick: Eagles +3.5, Over 51.5 (Dallas 30, Philadelphia 27)

Manzanos pick: Eagles +3.5, Over 51.5 (Dallas 34, Philadelphia 31)

Woods pick: Cowboys -3.5, Over 51.5 (Dallas 31, Philadelphia 27)

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Josh Allen and the Bills had a week off after their tough Week 12 loss to the Eagles. Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK Game info: Sunday, Dec. 10 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Spread: Bills +1.5 (-110) | Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BUF (+105) | KC (-125)

Total: 48.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Whats the over/under on "13 seconds" mentions in Sundays broadcast? 13.5? Buffalo already avenged its heartbreaking 2021 playoff loss to Kansas City a season ago at Arrowhead, but now the Bills are on the brink and in need of a rare road win to stay afloat in a tight AFC wild-card race. Buffalo had a bye week to reload for a potential run to the postseason but the three-time defending AFC East champs have dropped three of four after a 37–34 Week 12 overtime loss to Philadelphia. Josh Allen did just about all he could in that game as he finished with over 400 total yards and three touchdowns but the Bills still lost their sixth one-score game of the season. The onus is on their defense to step up on the road against the reigning MVP a week after allowing a season-high point total. The Chiefs have alternated wins and losses for the better part of two months and theyve failed to crack 20 points in each defeat, most recently a 29–17 loss to Green Bay. Isaiah Pacheco recorded his second game of the year with 100-plus rushing yards but Patrick Mahomes was held under 300 passing yards for the fifth straight game. Kansas City is just 3–2 at Arrowhead this season but its offense has performed much better at home than on the road thus far. The Bills and Chiefs have played five times in the last three years and each time the over/under has been in the 50s — thats not the case this time around with Kansas Citys offense underperforming expectations as its defense has excelled. Verderames pick: Chiefs -1.5, Under 48.5 (Kansas City 23, Buffalo 21)

Manzanos pick: Bills +1.5, Under 48.5 (Kansas City 24, Buffalo 23)

Woods pick: Bills +1.5, Over 48.5 (Buffalo 27, Kansas City 24)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett has been the heart of a dominant Cleveland defense this season, but theyve shown signs of susceptibility the last two weeks. Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network Game info: Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium | Clebeland, OH

Spread: Jaguars +3.5 (-125) | Browns -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: JAX (+140) | CLE (-175)

Total: 30.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) A month ago, this game was shaping up to be the first head-to-head matchup between two former Clemson quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. The latter was lost for the season to shoulder surgery and the former is now questionable due to a high-ankle sprain, so it might be C.J. Beathard squaring off against Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Joe Flacco, who looked good last week in his first NFL action in a year. Jacksonville lost to the Jake Browning-led Bengals 34–31 at home on Monday. It was a poor defensive showing for the Jaguars, who not only lost Lawrence but also their leading receiver Christian Kirk (groin). There was an opportunity for Jacksonville to take sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and now even the division title is in doubt with Houston and Indianapolis looming. If Beathard does end up making his first start since 2020, it will be against a stout Cleveland defense. One thing working in his favor, though, is the Jaguars 6–0 record away from EverBank Stadium this season. Two of the Browns worst defensive outings of the year have happened in the last two weeks. The Broncos beat them 29–12 in Week 12 and then the Rams rolled them 36–19. Both losses were on the road but now Cleveland returns to friendly territory, where the team is 5–1 and hasnt lost since Week 4. Its unclear whether coach Kevin Stefanski is going to go with the rookie, who was in concussion protocol, or the veteran, but Flacco did throw more passing touchdowns last week (two) than DTR has in four games (one). Jacksonville originally opened as a road favorite but this line flipped in the Browns favor after Lawrence went down on Monday. Incredibly, the 30.5-point total in this potential backup matchup is not even the lowest of the week — Thursdays Patriots-Steelers game takes the cake at 29.5. Verderames pick: Browns -3.5, Over 30.5 (Cleveland 22, Jacksonville 17)

Manzanos pick: Jaguars +3.5, Over 30.5 (Cleveland 20, Jacksonville 17)

Woods pick: Browns +3.5, Over 30.5 (Cleveland 23, Jacksonville 16)

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 13 TD passes on the season plus another five scores on the ground. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Spread: Rams +7.5 (-125) | Ravens -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: LAR (+265) | BAL (-333)

Total: 40.5 Over (-110) | Under (-118) After three straight wins, Los Angeles is in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The return of rookie running back Kyren Williams has been instrumental as the offense has found its footing with him back on the field. But Baltimore, the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, is coming off a bye week and stands in the way of L.A. making it four in a row. The Rams put together their best all-around performances of the season the last two weeks: A 36–19 victory over the Browns last time out and a 37–14 triumph over the Cardinals the week prior. Matthew Stafford has eight touchdowns during L.A.s winning streak and hes done that despite Cooper Kupps continued struggles in large part thanks to Puka Nacua, who suffered a shoulder injury last week but is still expected to play against the Ravens. Baltimore beat the Chargers 20–10 on the road in Week 12 despite a pedestrian game from Lamar Jackson. The former MVP finished with just 177 passing yards and one touchdown but he contributed to an all-around effort on the ground as the Ravens ran for nearly 200 yards. Baltimore's defense hounded Justin Herbert throughout and added four turnovers to its season tally. The last time these teams met was Week 17 of the 2021 season, just a few weeks before the Rams won the Super Bowl. L.A. took that matchup on the road, but the Ravens are heavy favorites this time around with their eyes on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Verderames pick: Ravens -7.5, Over 40.5 (Baltimore 30, Los Angeles 20)

Manzanos pick: Rams +7.5, Over 40.5 (Baltimore 27, Los Angeles 23)

Woods pick: Ravens -7.5, Over 40.5 (Baltimore 26, Los Angeles 17)