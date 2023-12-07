No. 8 Marquette rips No. 12 Texas

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Kolek had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists as No. 8 Marquette drubbed No. 12 Texas 86-65 on Wednesday night in a Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup.

Kam Jones added 17 points for Marquette (7-2), which rebounded from a 75-64 loss Saturday at in-state rival Wisconsin and gave Coach Shaka Smart an emphatic win against his former team. Smart faced the Longhorns for the first time since spending six seasons at Texas, where he went 109-86 from 2015-21 but did not win an NCAA Tournament game.

Max Abmas led Texas (6-2) with 25 points.

After closing out the first half with a flurry, Marquette left no doubt in the second, building a 32-point lead.

Kolek opened the game with a three-pointer, but Abmas responded with three consecutive makes from deep in a little over a minute to put the Longhorns in front.

After Kolek's opening shot, Marquette missed its next eight three-point attempts. But an 11-0 run, which included three consecutive threes, pushed Marquette to a 29-20 lead with just under six minutes left in the first half, and the Golden Eagles didn't look back.

Kolek connected on consecutive threes to close the half, including one from the Fiserv Forum logo just before the horn, to give Marquette a 42-28 lead at the break.

No. 3 HOUSTON 75, RICE 39

HOUSTON -- L.J. Cryer scored 15 points, Emanuel Sharp added 12 and No. 3 Houston beat Rice.

Cryer, who hit five three-pointers, has scored in double figures in eight straight games. Sharp had nine points in first half, all in a 22-4 run that gave the Cougars (9-0) a 30-13 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Houston led 34-18 at halftime.

Ja'Vier Francis and Damian Dunn each scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 47% and 8 of 22 on three-pointers.

Houston won its 10th straight home game dating back to last season and opened 9-0 for the second straight season.

Alem Huseinovic scored 10 points for Rice (3-6).

NO. 15 MIAMI 97, LONG ISLAND U. 49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Norchad Omier had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Matthew Cleveland scored 15 and No. 15 Miami routed Long Island University.

The Hurricanes (7-1) were never threatened after they scored 21 straight points to start the game and led 53-18 at halftime. Omier, a transfer from Arkansas State, had nine points, and Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack hit consecutive three-pointers during Miami's early surge.

Poplar finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Pack had 13 for the Hurricanes.

Tai Strickland and Andre Washington finished with 14 points apiece for the Sharks (1-7).

NO. 24 CLEMSON 72,

SOUTH CAROLINA 67

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Chauncey Wiggins scored 13 of his career high 15 points in the second half and Ian Schieffelin had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Clemson's win.

The game marked the first time in the 173-game series between the in-state rivals -- dating to the 1912-13 season -- that both teams went in 7-0.

PJ Hall had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for Clemson (8-0)

Meechie Johnson hit 6 of 10 three-pointers and led South Carolina (7-1) with 26 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points and seven rebounds.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 104, MORGAN STATE 38

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tessa Johnson had a career-high 16 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 as No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) made easy work of overmatched Morgan State.

South Carolina had six players in double figures, with Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson scoring 12 apiece and Kamilla Cardoso and Sania Feagin each finishing with 10.

Tarmaria Rumph had 11 points to lead Morgan State (3-6).

NO. 4 IOWA 67, IOWA STATE 58

AMES, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark scored 35 points as fourth-ranked Iowa pulled away from rival Iowa State.

Clark's performance pushed her career point total to 3,013, making her the 15th NCAA Division I women's player to surpass the 3,000 plateau.

The Hawkeyes (9-1) were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter, before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining. martin finished with 16 points.

It was the fourth time this season Clark has scored 30 or more points. She also finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Audi Crooks led the Cyclones (4-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 5 TEXAS 106, LONG BEACH STATE 62

AUSTIN, Texas -- Taylor Jones scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds and No. 5 Texas defeated Long Beach State.

Rori Harmon scored 17 points and made six steals for the Longhorns (10-0). Backup guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half.

Savannah Tucker led Long Beach State (3-3) with 22 points.

NO. 13 KANSAS STATE 101, MCNEESE STATE 39

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, Ayoka Lee added 15 and Kansas State coasted to a win over McNeese State.

Gisela Sanchez added 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Wildcats (8-1).

Alva Mofalk and Emily Tenbrock both had 10 points for the Cowgirls (3-6).

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 96, LAFAYETTE 42

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, Maddy Westbeld had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame (7-1) dismantled Lafayette.

Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth-leading scorer in the nation, averaging 23.3 points per game coming in. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Kylee Watson added 14, Natalija Marshall had 12 and Anna DeWolfe scored 10 for Notre Dame.

Halee Smith led Lafayette (4-5) with 10 points.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 98, LONG ISLAND U. 50

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Cayla King scored 21 points, Elizabeth Kitley jad 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia Amoore had 10 points and 14 assists as Virginia Tech coasted to a win over Long Island.

King had seven three-pointers and the Hokies went 17 of 35, one short of the school record for threes.

Mariah Elohim scored 11 points for the Sharks (1-8).

NO. 17 UCONN 90, BALL STATE 63

STORRS, Conn. -- Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and a 37-point first quarter propelled No. 17 Connecticut over Ball State.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade added 17 points, a career best, for the Huskies (5-3).

Madelyn Bischoff had 12 points to lead the Cardinals (6-2).

NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 81, UNC-GREENSBORO 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and made 6 of 8 three-pointers, Alyssa Ustby added 13 points, and No. 24 North Carolina (6-3) beat UNC-Greensboro (6-3).