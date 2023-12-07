Oaklawn out front on injection issue

HOT SPRINGS -- More than ever, integrity is a big word among horsemen with one of the nation's leading tracks on the cutting edge.

Two days before the 2023-24 thoroughbred racing season begins in Hot Springs, it was announced that Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority announced they are spearheading a pilot program for the administration of intra-articular corticosteroid injections at the track.

Responding to inquiries, HISA said, from its confidential tip line and other sources regarding racing facilities, the agency proposed two possible solutions: (1) a designated trackiede for all intra-articular injections to be administered; or (2) a short video of the veterinarian performing the injection to be uploaded with the injection report.

Intra-articular corticosteroid injection are commonly used to treat joint problems in horses. While they are legal, the misuse of the injections have been an issue at the heart of horse racing's drug debate. There have been reports in recent years of horses at other tracks being injected with "synthetic joint fluid" before races

Oaklawn, the first track to test the first potential selection,will offer a designated private location at its Summer Bird Barn for such injections with compensation to "covered persons" who volunteer to have them administered there, up to $250 for the first 100 intra-artciular corticosteroid injections this season.

Oaklawn Integrity Officer Beverly Fowler -- or another designated racetrack employee -- must witness all such injections prescribed and administered by a veterinarian at the track.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus thanked Oaklawn for its "willingness to test this process. which has been used successfully in sport horses for many years. By testing this concept, the Oaklawn team is contributing meaningfully to HISA's efforts to make the sport safer and more transparent."

"It is clear to us that the sport must evolve and continue to do everything in its power to keep horses safe," Oaklawn president Louis Cella said. "We support HISA's efforts to explore new methods of ensuring safety and integrity, and we appreciate our horsemen's support and engagement."

Before each intrs-artciular injection at Oaklawn this season, the trainer or vet must inform Fowler of the day and time it will be administered to ensure she or a designee are present.