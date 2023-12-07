HORSE RACING

Belmont to Saratoga

The Belmont is heading to Saratoga for the first time -- but almost certainly not the last. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the 2024 Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course, with the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown shifting upstate from Long Island because of the massive renovation of Belmont Park. The move has been expected since the New York Racing Association unveiled plans for the $455 million Belmont Park project. Construction is expected to last into 2025, so there's a good chance of the Belmont at Saratoga two years in a row. "This is likely a two-year endeavor," NYRA president and CEO David O'Rourke said by phone Wednesday. "We're going to get it right, and we're going to improve on it each year." Pending the approval of the North American Graded Stakes Committee, the Belmont will be run at a distance of 1 1/4 miles, shorter than the race's traditional 1 1/2 miles because of the shape of the dirt track at Saratoga. It was 1 1/8 miles in 2020 when the Belmont led off the Triple Crown run out of order because of the pandemic. That Belmont had no fans because of covid-19 restrictions. A crowd of up to 50,000 is expected this time. The purse will increase from $1.5 million to $2 million and the race will be part of a special four-day run at Saratoga a month before the usual summer meet there begins July 11.

FOOTBALL

McCarthy has surgery

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy missed practice Wednesday to undergo surgery on his appendix but is expected to be on the sideline for Sunday's game with Philadelphia. The team said McCarthy was hospitalized after experiencing abdominal pain Wednesday morning. He was set for surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis and expected to be released later in the day. The Cowboys (9-3) trail the defending NFC champion Eagles (10-2) by a game in the NFC East. Dallas takes a 14-game home winning streak into Sunday night's game and needs a victory to maintain realistic hopes of taking the division crown from Philadelphia. The Eagles won the first meeting 28-23 in Philadelphia. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a former head coach in Atlanta, addressed reporters during McCarthy's regularly scheduled news conference Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was expected to handle those duties today. McCarthy, 60, is in his fourth season as coach of the Cowboys but first as the play-caller. Quinn didn't want to address a contingency plan for play-calling since he was expecting McCarthy to be available.

Greenlaw apologizes

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville Arkansas Razorbacks) said he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith and Greenlaw as they argued and pushed Greenlaw away. Greenlaw then put his hand in DiSandro's face and both ended up getting ejected. Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and holds no ill will. "He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building," Greenlaw said. "Honestly, I really hate that it escalated and went to that. That's never something I ever been a part of or seen in the game." The NFL sent a memo to teams Wednesday reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials.

Indy DE suspended

The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Wednesday's announcement means he will not be eligible for Indy's five remaining regular-season games and he will either sit out next year's season opener or a playoff game. He would also be eligible to play in next summer's preseason games and participate in practices until the start of the regular season if the suspension carries over into 2024.

Blue Raiders hire coach

Middle Tennessee has hired former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as its 15th head coach. Middle Tennessee signed Mason to a five-year contract. He spent this season working for the SEC Network as an analyst. He was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2022 and had the same job at Auburn in 2021. Mason coached Vanderbilt between 2014 and 2020. He replaces Rick Stockstill, who was fired Nov. 27 after 18 seasons.

Lobos get Mendenhall

New Mexico hired Bronco Mendenhall as its new head coach Wednesday. Mendenhall, 57, compiled a 135-81 record over 17 seasons at BYU and Virginia and was 7-7 in bowl games before he stepped away from coaching following the 2021 season. He's the 33rd head coach in New Mexico's football history and succeeds Danny Gonzales, who was fired Nov. 25 after a 4-8 season at his alma mater. Gonzales was 11-32 record over four seasons with the Lobos, who haven't had a winning season since 2016. All 11 of Mendenhall's BYU teams went to a bowl and he guided Virginia to three bowl games, including the Orange Bowl in 2019.

OU, Texas stay at Dallas

Oklahoma and Texas announced Wednesday they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility. The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project -- the single largest investment in the stadium's history. The rivalry goes back to 1900, and the teams played for the 119th time in 2023. The schools have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930.

BASKETBALL

Ellis retires

Coastal Carolina men's Coach Cliff Ellis, who leads all active Division I coaches with 831 victories, is retiring, he announced Wednesday. Coastal Carolina said Ellis coached his final game Monday night, a 110-46 victory against St Andrews. It said associate head coach Benny Moss will take on the role of interim coach and that Ellis will remain with the school working on special projects as he completes his contract. Ellis, 78, was in his 17th season at Coastal Carolina, finishing a career that also saw him lead the programs at Clemson, Auburn, South Alabama, and Cumberland of the NAIA. Including his time at Cumberland, his career record is 909-576. Ellis won eight conference regular season titles, two conference tournament titles, six conference Coach of the Year honors and an AP National Coach of the Year award in 1999 when he led Auburn to a 29-4 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. His teams appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments in all.