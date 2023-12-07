Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 7, 1923

STUTTGART -- The office of the Stuttgart Free Press, a weekly newspaper published here, was wrecked, and R. A. Barry, editor, and T.F. Lawson, associate editor, were attacked, but only slightly injured, by a mob of 16 unmasked men shortly after 4 o'clock this afternoon. The attack is believed to have been caused by articles published recently in the Free Press attacking officers and members of the Arkansas Rice Growers' Co-operative Association. All members of the attacking party were said to have been identified by Mr. Barry as members of the association. It also was said that none of them live in Stuttgart. ... Officers and citizens of Stuttgart for several weeks have feared an outbreak because of the tense feeling over rumors growing out of the recent reported thefts of rice at the association's mill at DeWitt during the last milling season.

50 years ago

Dec. 7, 1973

BENTON -- Police Chief Jim McClintock of Benton was fired Thursday night by a unanimous vote of the Benton City Council. He was charged with neglect of duty. Mayor Noel Butler Jr. said after a closed session of about one hour and 45 minutes that an allegation that McClintock had used marijuana was not discussed. He said McClintock, who had been chief 10 years, was fired because of administrative problems within the department.

25 years ago

Dec. 7, 1998

BARLING -- One horse bled to death and nine others were stabbed or sliced with knives early Saturday morning by people who lured them with buckets of feed and handfuls of hay, police said. The attacks occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday at three different stables along Arkansas 59 in Barling, near James W. Trimble Lock and Dam. A horse died at one of the stables in a similar attack the day before Thanksgiving, and police said they think the same people are responsible. "They must have enjoyed it and wanted to go watch other horses die," said Barling Police Officer Larry Croom, who is leading the investigation. Croom said police don't have a suspect or a motive that makes any sense, but they're looking for at least two people, and are interviewing today two who may have been involved.

10 years ago

Dec. 7, 2013

A winter storm continued its blast through the state Friday, dumping up to a foot of snow in Northwest Arkansas and glazing power lines with three-quarters to an inch of ice and knocking electricity out to more than 62,000 homes and businesses. At least two people died in weather-related accidents, police said. The inclement weather forced the closure of countless schools and universities across the state and the cancellation of numerous events. Only essential personnel in state offices and in many cities were asked to work Friday.