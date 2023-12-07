OTHERS SAY: Sandra Day O’Connor

News that Sandra Day O'Connor, the Supreme Court's first woman justice, died at age 93 brought back fond memories in these offices of her gracious--and well-attended--visit 10 years ago to our editorial board.

Although retired since 2006, she politely disappointed us by holding to the high court's practice of refusing to comment on decisions made during her time there or after.

"I'm an old lady with a short memory," she said.

Yet she showed no difficulty in remembering the frustrations of life decades ago when she was trying to get started as a lawyer. Back then, the self-described "cowgirl from the Arizona desert" called 40 firms that had advertised on the Stanford Law School's bulletin boards and didn't get a single interview.

Better offers would come later, most memorably in 1981 when, after only two years on Arizona's Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan nominated her to the nation's highest court, fulfilling his campaign promise to name the nation's first female Supreme Court justice.