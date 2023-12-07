GIRLS

BEARCAT CLASSIC

At Booneville

ACORN 37, OZARK 30 Chanity Hall scored 22 points in a consolation game for Acorn (14-3). Lauren Bailie had nine points for Ozark (2-7), which has lost four games in a row.

PRAIRIE GROVE 62, BOONEVILLE 55 Lexi Henry had 17 points and Ava Nall finished with 12 points in the semifinals for Prairie Grove (6-1). Camryn Cash scored 11 points for the Lady Tigers as well. Lexi Franklin was the leading scorer for Booneville (3-5) with 20 points. Linley Garrett and Tempi Terry both finished with 13 points.

BOYS

BEARCAT CLASSIC

At Booneville

BOONEVILLE 45, PRAIRIE GROVE 41 Nathaniel Smith scored 17 points,and Noah Harrell chipped with 11 points for Booneville (6-2), which moved on to the tournament final. Wesley Fonseca scored 10 points as well. Cole McGarrah and Alex Abshier each scored seven points for Prairie Grove (4-6).

LAMAR 72, ACORN 20 Alec De Young led the Tigers for 13 points in the consolation round for Lamar (4-4). Caleb Green had 11 points for the Warriors.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 73, ROSE BUD 32 Drew Jackson and Abby Daugherty both had 12 points as Bald Knob (8-1, 1-0 3A-6) blasted the Lady Ramblers. Treasure Smithson added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Addie Bishop netted nine points for Rose Bud (0-7, 0-1).

CEDAR RIDGE 59, QUITMAN 48 Emilee Pankey's 25 points paced Cedar Ridge (5-4, 1-2 2A-2) in its win over the Lady Bulldogs. Klara Gooch had 17 points for the Lady Timberwolves. Cailyn Sullivan came through with 19 points for Quitman (8-2, 2-1), which suffered its first league loss. Lily Kennedy had 10 points.

CONCORD 66, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 32 Ashlyn Cossey racked up 28 points and Kately Cornett had 14 points as Concord (16-1, 5-0 1A-2) continued its dominant ways. Lainee Gentry scored 19 points for West Side Greers Ferry (4-10, 1-3).

DES ARC 69, MARIANNA 14 Calleigh Skarda scored 17 points in a rout for Des Arc (3-5, 2-0 2A-6). Makenzie Williams had 15 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, and Kaylee McDonald chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Grace Knight and Jada Jones also compiled eight points each for Des Arc.

MANSFIELD 54, PEA RIDGE 34 Alyson Edwards had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals for Mansfield (8-0). Kaylee Ward provided 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and Kynslee Ward turned in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 73, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 26 A.J. Person scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half to keep White County Central (17-0, 3-0 2A-2) unblemished. Coree Kyle hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points, and Dessie McCarty added 11 points for the Lady Warhawks, who hit 16 three-pointers in the game. Ashleigh Sprague also had 3 three-pointers and ended with nine points for Mount Vernon-Enola. Jasmyn Acosta and Braylee Smith both scored nine points for White County Central (1-12, 0-3).

NORFORK 68, SHIRLEY 30 Lizy Shaddy led four players in double figures with 14 points for Norfork (12-1, 4-0 1A-2), which won its fourth consecutive district game. Maggie Tyrone, Cate Shaddy and Kasey Moody all scored 12 points apiece for the Lady Panthers. Akayla Rocha led Shirley (3-5, 2-2) with 15 points.

RECTOR 65, CROSS COUNTY 44 Rector (2-4, 1-1 2A-3) made it two consecutive victories behind a 22-point, 14-rebound, 4-block night from Rylee Wilburn.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 47, SLOAN-HENDRIX 40 Chaning Thorn scored 12 points in a close win for South Side Bee Branch (5-10, 2-1 2A-2). Lacy Duncan had 10 points and Jewel Walley notched nine points for the Lady Hornets. Katelyn Graddy accumulated 17 points for Sloan-Hendrix (6-8, 1-2).

WONDERVIEW 50, NEMO VISTA 19 Riley Gottsponer piloted Wonderview (11-4, 3-0 1A-4) with 15 points during its rout. Jeslyn Ward and Kyah Simmons both scored 10 points for the Lady Daredevils. Allyson Campbell topped Nemo Vista (3-10, 1-3) with 10 points.

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 57, CENTERPOINT 45 O.B. Roberts shined with a game-high 34 points as Arkadelphia (4-0) won its fourth straight game.

CEDAR RIDGE 84, QUITMAN 55 Easton Griffin and Matt Hendrix had 21 points apiece for Cedar Ridge (9-1, 3-0 2A-2). Caden Griffin had 15 points and Kyle Provence struck up 11 points for the Timberwolves. Greyson Ealy churned out 17 points and Ethan Thurman supplied nine for Quitman (1-7, 0-3).

CONCORD 48, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 46 Eli Tate scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half during a victory for Concord (15-2, 6-0 1A-2). Tyson Conner scored nine points for the Pirates. Jacob Carlton finished with 22 points for West Side Greers Ferry (5-9, 3-2). Slade Engle chipped in with 10 points.

CORNING 54, PIGGOTT 17 Luke Blanchard scored 18 points in a runaway for Corning (3-4, 1-0 3A-3). Roman Davis added eight points for the Bobcats.

HOT SPRINGS 56, SHERIDAN 55 Tyrell Honey scored 18 points to help Hot Springs (2-2, 1-0 5A-South) get off to a positive start in conference play. Octavious Rhodes had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, while Kendall Williams contributed 10 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds for the Trojans.

JOE T. ROBINSON 79, CLINTON 71 Gavin Raath buried seven three-pointers and finished with 30 points as Robinson (3-8, 1-0 4A-5) used a second-half charge to outlast the Yellowjackets and win its second straight game.

MARIANNA 72, DES ARC 22 Ten players scored for Marianna (2-4, 2-0 2A-6), led by 14 points from Rashad Johnson. Jamari Anthony had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Davion Williams ended with nine points and six assists for the Trojans.

MELBOURNE 74, NEWPORT 51 Brennon Burch had 27 points and Hayden Edwards scored 20 to hand Melbourne (1-4, 1-0 3A-2) its first win of the season. Malcom Hammock had 11 points and Tanner Williams tossed in 10 for the Bearkatz.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 68, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 56 Cody Hooover's 17 points led Mount Vernon-Enola (14-3, 3-0 2A-2). Logan Loyd had 14 points and Wyatt Sanders added eight points for the Warhawks. Ethan Hopkins scored 20 points for White County Central (9-7, 1-2). Ethan Bratton followed with 14 points and Jaxon Gilliam tallied 12 for the Bears.

SHIRLEY 85, NORFORK 52 Three players had a least 20 points for Shirley (4-4, 2-2 1A-2), with Tyler Spencer and Will Jackson each scoring 21. J.J. Vasquez had 20 points and Taylor Spencer put in 15 points for the Blue Devils. Jackson Davis and Isaiah Morris each had 14 points for Norfork (4-11, 2-3).

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 84, STEPHENS CHRISTIAN 53 Five players had at least 11 points for Trinity Christian (4-3), with Gavin Owen leading with 29. Phillip Angier and Aiden Cobb both had 12 points, while Seth Gundlach and Eli Mitchell each added 11 for the Warriors.

WONDERVIEW 70, NEMO VISTA 51 Caleb Montgomery's 17 points guided a quartet of double-figure scorers for Wonderview (10-7, 3-0 1A-4). Landon Campbell had 15 points, Caleb Stobaugh 13 and Ethan Kelley 12 for the Daredevils. Lane Honeycutt scored 15 points and Jude Condray totaled 10 for Nemo Vista (6-9, 3-1).