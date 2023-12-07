The nation in brief: Show up to testify, Biden son warned





Show up to testify, Biden son warned

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans are warning Hunter Biden that they will move to hold him in contempt of Congress if he doesn't appear this month for a closed deposition, raising the stakes in the growing standoff over testimony from President Joe Biden's son.

Hunter Biden has insisted that he will only testify to the House if it's in public. But in a letter sent to his attorney Wednesday, top Republicans told him that their subpoena for a closed deposition on Dec. 13 is non-negotiable.

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no 'choice' for Mr. Biden to make," wrote Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Comer and Jordan added that seeking a private session before a public hearing is an approach both parties have historically taken when deposing witnesses.

Hunter Biden has told Republicans he will not testify behind closed doors because information from those interviews can be selectively leaked and used to "manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public."

Nevada indicts 6 in 'fake elector' plot

RENO, Nev. -- A Nevada grand jury on Wednesday indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state, making Nevada the third to seek charges against so-called fake electors.

"We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged," Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Wednesday. "Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."

The fake electors -- involved in the state GOP or Clark County GOP -- have been charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument. Those two categories of felonies have penalties that range from one year up to either four or five years in prison.

In December 2020, the six Republicans signed certificates falsely stating that Trump won Nevada and sent them to Congress and the National Archives, where they were ultimately ignored. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol looked into the role these fake electors in key battleground states took in Trump's attempt to cling to power after his 2020 defeat.

Among the fake electors is Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald, who has pushed to bypass the state-run presidential primary to nominate a Republican presidential nominee, instead opting for a party-run caucus, which would require voter ID and paper ballots.

Bill would let felons vote in U.S. races

Congressional Democrats have introduced legislation that would allow people convicted of a felony to vote in federal elections, a proposal that if enacted could restore the voting rights of millions of people in U.S. elections.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont submitted the legislation, named the Inclusive Democracy Act, on Tuesday which would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens regardless of their criminal record.

In a statement, Pressley said the legislation was necessary because of policies and court rulings that "continue to disenfranchise voters from all walks of life -- including by gutting the Voting Rights Act, gerrymandering, cuts to early voting, and more." Welch called the bill necessary because of "antiquated state felony disenfranchisement laws."

The legislation would also require incarcerated people to be educated on their voting rights and offered systems and resources for how to register to vote. The bill also requires means of vote by mail for incarcerated people.

Wisconsin electors admit Trump lost

MADISON, Wis. -- Ten Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state have settled a civil lawsuit and admitted their actions were part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, attorneys who filed the case announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the fake electors acknowledged that Biden won the state, withdrew their filings and agreed not to serve as presidential electors in 2024 or any other election where Trump is on the ballot.

The 10 fake electors agreed to send a statement to the government offices that received the Electoral College votes saying that their actions were "part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results."

The settlement marks the first time that any Trump electors have revoked their filings sent to Congress purporting that Trump had won in seven battleground states.

"Americans believe in democracy and the idea that the people choose their leaders through elections," said Jeff Mandell, one of the attorneys who brought the case on behalf of Democratic voters, including two who served as Biden electors.





FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans are warning Hunter Biden that they will move to hold him in contempt of Congress if he doesnt appear this month for a closed-door deposition, raising the stakes in the growing standoff over testimony from President Joe Biden's son. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)





