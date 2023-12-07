SWAC WOMEN

NORTH TEXAS 73, UAPB 66

A layup by Desiree Wooten with three minutes left in the fourth quarter snapped a 62-62 tie and ignited a game-closing 11-4 run for North Texas (8-1) during its comeback victory at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas.

DesiRay Kernal finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Mean Green, who trailed for nearly 26 minutes in the game. UAPB (3-7) led by 12 points in the first half and had a 55-48 lead in the fourth quarter until a 14-7 run allowed North Texas to tie the game.

Dyani Robinson added 10 points for the Mean Green, who shot 25 of 38 (65.8%) from the free-throw line compared to 10 of 21 (47.6%) for the Golden Lions. North Texas also outrebounded UAPB 46-39.

Zaay Green scored 18 points and Demetria Shephard added 13 points for the Golden Lions.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services