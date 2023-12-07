Teenager to compete in Outlaws

Landon Crawley has reached the top level of dirt sprint car racing sooner than he and his father ever thought.

And apparently sooner than anyone ever.

Crawley, 15, of Benton, will begin racing in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series when the season kicks off in February shortly after he turns 16 — t h e youngest age allowed for drivers in the series.

But apparently he will be the youngest driver — and the first from Arkansas — to compete full-time in the series.

“That’s where everyone is trying to wind up if you’re racing sprint cars,” Crawley said of the Outlaws. “I’m excited for chance to do it.” Landon’s father Tim Crawley, a three-time American Sprint Car Series national champion who retired from driving after the 2022 season, said while the top level of the sport is where he and his son have worked to attain, he never believed it would happen so quickly.

“Not at all,” Tim said. “But this deal kind of came together and we felt like it was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.” The deal came about with Memphis-area veteran Jason Sides, who was a regular on the Outlaws circuit from 2003 until his retirement after the 2022 season but has remained as a car owner/crew chief.

Landon Crawley drove Sides’ car at a POWRi series event at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., on Nov. 10-11. A deal was finalized recently to continue the partnership for the entire World of Outlaws schedule in 2024.

Sides said he noticed Landon’s maturity behind the wheel right away.

“At Pocola that first night, he was running third and suddenly he slowed down,” Sides said. “Tim and I were like, ‘Oh s***.’ Landon pulls in says the motor had changed tone and he didn’t want to tear it up. Turns out there was a broken valve spring.

“He saved the motor by kicking it out of gear and coming in. We fixed it and ran the same motor the next night. He’s young, but he’s done [it] long enough that he recognizes that kind of thing. I was impressed.” Tim Crawley spent much of the early part of his career racing with Sides, who had 1,214 career starts and 15 wins as a driver with the Outlaws.

“I’ve know Jason and the Sides family for many, many years,” Tim Crawley said. “He and I kind of came up through the early ASCS years together. He’s a lot like me in that he was sort of a one-man show — driving the car, driving the hauler, setting up the car, tuning the motor.” Canadian Robbie Price drove the Sides Motorsports in the Outlaws series last season with best finish of fifth at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Oct. 20.

Sides said the biggest goals for Landon this season is to qualify for races and gain experience.

“I know Tim has talked to him about this, but we just want to make races and for him to learn as much as he can,” Sides said. “There are so many tracks and so many different kinds of dirt. In the Midwest, all along the Mississippi [River], it’s all gumbo. Then it’s different dirt out in California. In Pennsylvania, it’s clay. It’s different everywhere you go.

The Outlaws grueling season opens Feb. 7 at Volusia Speedway in De Leon Springs, Fla. But the time it concludes in November, the series will compete in 86 events at 41 tracks in 19 states.

Since he started racing karts at age 7, through mini-sprints and into full-sized sprint cars at age 12, Landon has always been flanked and assisted by Tim and his mother, Lora Crawley. That will changed in the 2024 season.

“That’s going to be tough on us,” said Tim, who now works as the track promoter for 67 Texarkana Speedway. “A good part of the early part of the season is in Texas and fairly close to this area. But about 70% of the races, we’ll have to watch [on streaming]. That’s going to be hard.” Landon earned his first sprint victories this season in the Greg Hodnett Memorial at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis on June 17 and at a United Sprint Car Series event July 2 at Magnolia Motor Speedway at Columbus, Miss.

Now with a chance to race against the top drivers in the sport at tracks and events he has grown up hearing about, it’s hard for Landon to contain his enthusiasm.

“I’m just excited to see different parts of the country and race at all the different tracks,” said Landon, who will compete for the World of Outlaws Rookie of Year title. “And getting to compete in all the big events like the Knoxville Nationals and the Kings Royal. I’m ready to get out there and get going.”

Landon Crawley





