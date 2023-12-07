Texas Tech QB transfers to Louisville

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough said on social media that he will transfer to No. 14 Louisville after a three-year stint with the Red Raiders highlighted by a victory in last season's Texas Bowl.

Shough wrote "Let's Play Football. #GoCards" with a photo of himself in a black Louisville jersey on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. He will turn 25 in late next September during his seventh and final season of college eligibility in a career that includes three seasons at Oregon.

Shough completed 67 of 111 passes for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in 4 games this season before sustaining a broken fibula against West Virginia. He went 9-4 as a Red Raiders starter despite missing parts of three seasons with injuries.

He was sidelined for six games early last season with a shoulder injury before returning to start five of seven games, ending with a 42-25 bowl victory over Mississippi in which he earned MVP honors after passing for 242 yards and a touchdown.

Shough has passed for 4,625 career yards, 36 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He joins a Cardinals squad seeking a successor to Jack Plummer, who led the team to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game before falling to Florida State.

Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy, son of Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy, entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday.

Gunnar Gundy began this season splitting time with Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel. Eventually, Mike Gundy settled on Bowman as the starter.

Gunnar Gundy walked on at Oklahoma State and wore the same No. 12 his father wore as a record-setting quarterback at the school in 1986-89. The younger Gundy completed 21 of 34 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown this season. He passed for 449 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 110 yards in his career with the Cowboys.

Former Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff will transfer to Kentucky for his final two seasons of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Vandagriff announced his decision on Monday in a post on X in which he thanked Bulldogs teammates, coaches and fans. A Wednesday post showed him superimposed in blue-and-white Kentucky gear under the heading "Committed" with the comment, "Ready to get to work."

Vandagriff completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in eight contests while backing up Carson Beck. He leaves just before the No. 6 Bulldogs prepare to face No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl outside of the College Football Playoff. He will join a Wildcats program needing a replacement for Devin Leary, a North Carolina State transfer who has guided them to a 7-5 record and Gator Bowl appearance against Clemson.