Police beat: Three wounded in LR shooting Man arrested on assault charge Teen, houses hit by unknown gunman One man injured near Baseline Road

Three wounded in LR shooting

A shooting on 11th Street in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon injured three people, two seriously, a social media post from police stated.

Officers responding around 1:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 11th Street located three people who had been shot, the post states.

Two of the victims were in critical but stable condition Wednesday afternoon, while the third had injuries that police did not expect to be life-threatening, the post states.

The post did not identify the victims or any suspects in the shooting. The investigation into the shooting was ongoing Wednesday.

Man arrested on assault charge

Little Rock police early Wednesday arrested a man who they say flashed a gun at his wife, ran her off the road using a method taught to police and then called 911, an arrest report states.

Officers made contact shortly after midnight Wednesday with two people who said Desmond McKenzie, 28, of Little Rock, pulled up beside where they were parked and brandished a firearm at them before pursuing them.

McKenzie used the precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, to spin their vehicle out of control during the chase, the report states. The maneuver, which is used by agencies like the Arkansas State Police, involves ramming the rear wheel of a vehicle to cause it to lose traction and spin out.

After the collision, McKenzie went to 9204 Woodford Drive and called 911, telling dispatchers he had hit his wife and ran her off the road, the arrest report states. Police arrested him there around 12:45 a.m.

McKenzie faces felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night in lieu of a $7,500 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Teen, houses hit by unknown gunman

Bullets fired by an unidentified assailant Tuesday night wounded a teenager and damaged several homes and vehicles, a Little Rock police incident report states.

The 17-year-old boy, who was struck near the hip, told officers that when he arrived around 8:56 p.m. to 7701 Morris Drive he was shot by someone in the street who he wasn't able to identify. The boy's name was redacted from the incident report posted online.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment and canvassed the area, finding shell casings at the scene. They also located two residences and three unoccupied vehicles that were hit by gunfire.

There was an adult and a child in each of the two residences at the time they were struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported in the shooting.

One man injured near Baseline Road

A shooting near Baseline Road in Little Rock on Tuesday evening left one man injured, a Little Rock police incident report stated.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 5924 Baseline Road around 7:37 p.m. met with a man who told them that his friend, Francisco Hernandez, 18, of Little Rock, had been shot while they were on Stanton Road, about a mile away.

Police pulled Hernandez, who had been shot in the back and left arm, out of the Ram pickup truck he was in and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Hernandez's friend said he noticed a thin Hispanic male about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket fleeing the scene after Hernandez was shot, the report states. Police were not able to locate a crime scene on Stanton Road where the friend described it.