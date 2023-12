TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAME

UALR men at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 1-9, UALR 4-4 SERIES UCA leads 37-16 TV None RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, Little Rock; KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, Jr. 5.4 3.1 G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr. 9.4 2.9 G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr. 16.1 8.3 F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr. 16.9 6.6 F J. Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr. 6.5 2.4 COACH Darrell Walker (65-90 in sixth season at UALR, 111-108 in eighth season overall) CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So. 6.3 2.5 G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr. 8.7 2.5 F Daniel Sofield, 6-7, Sr. 7.0 2.3 F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr. 12.3 6.2 F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So. 6.0 8.2 COACH Anthony Boone (34-84 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR UCA 81.6 Points for 69.7 80.4 Points against 77.7 -3.9 Rebound margin -2.4 +3.5 Turnover margin -0.5 45.0 FG pct. 40.0 30.6 3-pt pct. 33.3 73.6 FT pct. 69.8 CHALK TALK UCA has lost five games this season by five points or less. … UALR is 2-2 in games decided by five points or less. … UCA freshman Tucker Anderson scored 23 points Sunday against Hawaii, his first game back in the starting lineup since Nov. 22. … UALR has won its past three games behind 20.3 points per game from Jamir Chaplin.