Topgolf’s Little Rock location to open Dec. 22





Topgolf's new location in Little Rock will open on Dec. 22, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

The Little Rock venue at 5 Topgolf Way, near Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road, is the company's second location in Arkansas. Topgolf's venue in Rogers opened in 2020.

Plans for the Little Rock venue were announced in May 2022 and the selection of the I-430 development as its location was announced three months later.

Approximately 300 "Playmakers" will be employed in Little Rock, the news release said.

In a statement included with the release, Gen Gray, Topgolf's chief operating and people officer, said, "Just in time for the holidays, we're ready to welcome Players to our newest venue in Little Rock! If you're looking for a place to enjoy time with friends and family this holiday season -- or any time throughout the year -- we think our laid-back atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop. Trust me, you can have fun even if you've never picked up a golf club before!"

"One of my very first orders of business as mayor was to invite Topgolf to our city and to continue following up with company leaders to demonstrate the demand and excitement for this entertainment venue in our community," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement. "We are eager to add Topgolf to the vast and growing list of quality attractions in Arkansas' capital city and excited to welcome residents and visitors to this venture that brings more than 300 new jobs and anchors a brand-new mixed-use development just off Interstate 430."



