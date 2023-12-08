2 killed in crash on U.S. 167

Two people were killed and another injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on U.S. 167 in rural Saline County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mary Dorris, 73, and Marion Dorris, 76, both of Louann, died around 12:38 p.m. when the 2023 Ford Bronco that Mary was driving south on U.S. 167 was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that crossed into the opposite lane.

Michael Stanton, 30, of Lonoke, the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather and roads were clear at the time.