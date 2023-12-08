Arkansas Economic Development Commission allowed state tax credits for ineligible, undocumented expenses, audit official says

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission allowed ineligible or undocumented expenses of several companies to count toward more than $4 million in state income tax credits awarded as part of research and development programs, an Arkansas Legislative Audit official told state lawmakers Friday.

Clint O'Neal, the commission's executive director, said commission officials don't believe any state income tax credits were awarded without proper documentation, but sufficient records were not retained, and the commission's staff is seeking the proper documents.

The state's Consolidated Incentive Act of 2003 combined economic development incentives primarily into four statutory and five discretionary economic incentive programs, Arkansas Legislative Audit said in a written report presented Friday to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Arkansas Legislative Audit is required to prepare a cost-benefit analysis of the economic development incentives each year. For this year's report, auditors reviewed 72 individual projects that received those incentives for tax years 2013 through 2022.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission is solely responsible for awarding state income tax credits for two research and development programs based on the vertification of data submitted by participating companies, Arkansas Legislative Audit Senior Auditor Justin Meatte told the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

During testing, Arkansas Legislative Audit staff found inadequacies with the commission's verification process that resulted in ineligible or undocumented company expenses being allowed to count toward income tax credits awarded, he said.

In one case, Meatte said auditors found that $1.2 million in state income tax credits were awarded by the commission to a company in 2013 and 2014 based primarily on $3.5 million in stock transactions.

But he said the documentation available for review does not establish these stock transactions were an actual expense to the company or show how they were directly tied to research and development expenses, as required by the program.

Arkansas Secretary of State documents as well as company-submitted documents indicated the company operated as a limited liability corporation, which has neither stocks nor stockholders, Meatte said.

In a second case, he said $2.3 million in state income tax credits were awarded by the commission from 2014-2018 to two companies with no itemized expense listing available.

Instead, category descriptions were used such as "leased infrastructure," "cost of supplies," or "wages for qualified services," Meatte said.

In a third case, he said $325,155 in state income tax credits were awarded by the commission to a company from 2016-2018 for wage expenses for positions such as sales, marketing and administration staff totaling $1.6 million without adequate supporting documentation to verify the wage expenses were directly related to research and development activity.

In a fourth case, Meatte said $438,592 in state income tax credits were awarded by the commission to five companies in 2019 and 2020 without supporting documentation on hand at the commission.

In a written response, O'Neal said the commission recognized in 2021 these inadequacies with the commission's vertification process that resulted in a loss of state funds due to ineligible or documented company expenses being counted toward state income tax credits, and implemented more stringent controls at that time to correct for such inadequacies moving forward.

"We recognize that we must do more than just get this right in the future," he wrote. "We do not believe that any tax credits were issued without proper documentation being submitted, as that would have violated our internal protocals based on how the R&D program is structured.

"However, proper records were not retained by ADEC staff for future reference, putting us in this predicament," O'Neal said in his written response. "To remedy the lack of acceptable documentation on these projects, ADEC has contacted the tax credit recipients that do not have a complete file and have requested submission or resubmission of all missing documents.

"If we are unable to remedy the deficiencies through this outreach directly to tax credit recipients, we will submit project specific information for [the state Department of Finance and Administration] to charge back procedures as authorized in the Tax Procedures Act," O"Neal wrote in a letter dated Nov. 17 to Meatte.

Arkansas Legislative Audit also found the commission awarded a company $88,883 in state income tax credits above the amount allowed due to a calculation error, according to the auditors' report.

The incremental increase in expenses from the third to the fourth year was not used to calculate the incentive based on program requirements, the report said. Instead, the full amount of fourth-year expenses was incorrectly used to calculate the incentive, resulting in the overpayment.

In his written response to this finding, O'Neal said the calculation error in which the commission issued a 2020 tax credit for $88,883 above the proper amount was erroneously based on the year-one baseline instead of the year-three to year-four incremental increase.

"ADEC admits this was an accidental calculation error," he said. "Due to the steps taken in 2021 to create better internal controls and oversight of the program, we are confident that an error such as this will not happen in the future. We recognize that this error is unacceptable, and we are working with [the state Department of Finance and Administration] to initiate charge back procedures as authorized by the Tax Procedures Act."

Based on its analysis of Consolidated Incentive Act projects, Arkansas Legislative Audit said the TaxBack, Advantage Arkansas, Create Rebate and Invest Ark programs have had an overall positive cost effectiveness, while the In-House Research and Development and In-House Research and Development-Targeted Business programs have had a negative cost effectiveness.

"Due to the low number of projects completed, [the Arkansas Legislative Audit] staff have not yet evaluated sufficient data to reach a conclusion regarding the effectiveness of the ArkPlus, Sales and Use Tax Refund-Targeted Business, and Payroll Tax Credit-Targeted Business, as well as the Research and Development programs subsequent to Act 327 of 2019," the audit report.

Act 327 of 2019 changed the 20% research and development incentive from a statutory incentive to a discretionary incentive and limited eligible expenditures to wages and benefits, according to the report.

From 2013 through 2022, Consolidated Incentive Act incentives awarded and issued by the state totaled $667.1 million, and Consolidated Incentive Act incentives used by companies totaled $644.4 million, according to Arkansas Legislative Audit. Incentives required under state law accounted for 77.3% of all incentives awarded and issued, while discretionary incentives accounted for the remaining 22.7%, the audit report said.