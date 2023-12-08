Arkansas prison board rejects request to add hundreds of beds; corrections chief will add them anyway, official says





A spokeswoman for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the state corrections secretary would move forward with a plan to add hundreds more beds to state prisons after a state board declined for a second time to approve them.

The statement came after the Board of Corrections on Friday agreed to add 124 beds to the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff, but balked at adding 368 beds at two other prisons -- the McPherson Unit in Newport and the Maximum Security Unit in Jefferson County -- as Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri had requested.

"It's unfortunate the Board of Corrections did not listen to Secretary Profiri about the urgency of this matter and continues to play politics with the safety and security of Arkansans," Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Therefore, as the law states, the Secretary of Corrections has the authority to open certain bed space, and he will be doing so."

Profiri on Nov. 6 asked the board to open 622 beds at state prisons, but the board only approved 130 -- 60 at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern and 70 at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

That prompted Sanders to hold a news conference on Nov. 17 in which she scolded the board for failing to act on Profiri's "thoughtful" and "informed" request.

In spite of Sanders' insistence on an emergency meeting being called, the board waited until its regularly scheduled meeting Friday to consider approving more beds.

Profiri asked the board during its meeting to approve adding the 492 beds to the Ester, McPherson and Maximum Security units.

Instead, the board agreed only to add 124 beds to the Ester Unit.

Board members said they have been concerned with understaffing and overcrowding. Board Chairman Benny Magness said public safety, including staff and inmate safety, is what must be considered before anything else.

"The safety of the people of Arkansas is our number one priority," he said during Friday's meeting. "Second is the safety of staff, and third is the safety of inmates. The public isn't as conscious of those last two, but we need to be."

Henning said in her email Friday that the beds will be set up at McPherson and at the Maximum Security units, "despite the board's failure" to vote on the two issues.

"The governor rejects the broken policies that got us here in the first place and will do everything in her power to keep Arkansans safe," she wrote.

Magness, reached by phone Friday evening, declined to comment on Henning's statement.

Roughly 1,777 inmates are being housed in county jails across the state due to a lack of capacity in state lockups, according to the Department of Corrections.

Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin last month also cited an expected increase in the inmate population stemming from the Protect Arkansas Act, an expansive criminal justice law that will require offenders to serve most, if not all, of their sentences in prison. Beginning Jan. 1, those convicted of 18 of the most violent felonies in the state code, such as murder, will have to serve 100% of their sentences.

Magness, who who was appointed to the board in 1999 by Sanders' father, then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, responded in a Nov. 20 letter to Sanders and Griffin that board members want to add more beds but must also consider the safety of staff and inmates.

Board members said Friday they have been reluctant to add the beds all at once because of the high number of staffing vacancies.

"We have the staffing now," Profiri told Magness and the rest of the board about two hours into the meeting on Friday.

That drew a strong response from Magness and board member Whitney Gass, both of whom asked Profiri why he had never given them that assurance prior to that moment.

"Why didn't you tell us?" Magness said him.

"You didn't ask," Profiri responded.

"We're voting on it!" Gass told Profiri.

For the McPherson Unit, the board wanted to wait on renovations of the vacant building that will house the new beds. They also wanted a definitive answer on where all of the inmates would be transferred from before agreeing to add 244 beds there.

The board decided to table the request for 124 beds at the Maximum Security Unit because they wanted to know for sure whether there was adequate staffing at that facility.

"We don't want to set up our state for failure," Gass said.

Henning said the new beds at McPherson would be added after the construction work is done. She was not specific about when the new beds would be added to the Maximum Security Unit.



