Arkansas State University System names Robin Myers interim chancellor

The Arkansas State University System board of trustees voted Friday to offer Robin Myers, who retired this summer after 11 years as chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, the role of ASU System president on an interim basis.

Chuck Welch will become president and chief executive officer of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities next month after a dozen years as the system president. His final day is Jan. 15, 2024, and Myers will then take over and serve until June 30, 2024, or until Welch's longterm successor starts his or her tenure.

"I will contact [Myers] and begin the process of executing an agreement," said Jerry Morgan, chairman of the board of trustees. Myers knows the personalities of the board, "where we've been [as a system], and where we're going," Morgan said.

The position of ASU System president is "very attractive," so "lots of quality applicants" are expected, said trustee Price Gardner, who is leading the search for the board. "We hope to engage a search firm in the next couple of weeks" and "formally launch" the search in mid-January with a goal of hiring a new system president by early May.

The search firm "will be contracted through the ASU Foundation," Gardner said. "We're using private funds to fund the search at this time."