The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. Full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 8, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-69. Cordale Stacy v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-23-300. Maurice Trammel v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-23-102. Jeffery Allen Workman v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed.

CV-23-284. Michael Jenkins v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction; and Gleenover Knight, Keeper of the Records, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion for appointment of counsel denied. Wood, J., concurs. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-23-160. Rodney Dale Harmon v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice David W. Parker joins. Webb, J., concurs. Hiland, J., not participating.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-23-84. Michael Eugene Driver v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CR-23-72. Jacoby Austin Goehler v. State of Arkansas, from Fulton County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-23-376. Charles R. Sims v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., dissents.