Armstrong will return to Arkansas in '24

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong gave the Razorbacks a big shot in the arm Friday by announcing he would be returning for his bonus season.

Armstrong posted his announcement on X, thanking God, his parents, Arkansas coaches and fans “for taking a chance on me and believing in me,” he wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, linebacker Chris Paul, one of the first Razorbacks to enter the portal after the season, announced Friday evening he had decided to transfer to Ole Miss., posting online he was “1000 percent committed” to the Rebels. Arkansas is scheduled to host Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium next season.

Armstrong, the 6-4, 201-pound transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, led the Razorbacks in all receiving categories with 56 catches for 764 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He became senior quarterback KJ Jefferson’s top target during a 4-8 season, scoring one touchdown against Western Carolina, Texas A&M and Missouri and two against Kent State.

“This year wasn’t what any of us expected,” Armstrong wrote. “So I feel like it’s only right for me to come back to Fayetteville and finish my college career.”

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman openly lobbied for Armstrong and others to return late in the season.

Armstrong and defensive end Landon Jackson both announced their plans to return in 2024 this week, giving the Razorbacks key contributors on both side of the ball. Multiple other younger players have also declared their intention to return, while at least 11 Razorbacks have announced their plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Paul ranked second on the team with 74 tackles last season, including 6.5 for loss and 2 sacks. The Cordele, Ga., product has two seasons of eligibility remaining.