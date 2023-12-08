Bentonville Gets ‘Merry And Bright’ For Saturday Christmas Parade

FAQ

Bentonville Christmas Parade

WHAT -- The Bentonville Christmas Parade will make the streets of downtown "Merry and Bright" with an expanded parade route featuring more than 100 floats and more than 1,000 participants.

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- The parade will begin at the corner of Eighth and Main streets, continue down Main Street and around the downtown Bentonville square, and then make a left turn on S.W. A Street before ending at First Baptist Church on S.W. A Street.

COST -- Free

INFO -- downtownbentonville.org

BONUS -- Gentry's annual Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. today. Line up at 5:30 p.m. at North Otis and Railroad Avenues. The theme for this year's parade is "Sleigh Bells Ring."