Branching out: Knapp Elementary School students help plant trees to provide playground shade in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Enthusiastic students took turns using small shovels to drop dirt into holes dug for planting trees at Knapp Elementary School on Monday.

They participated in a program that could take root throughout the state and offer needed shade for their playground.

It was part of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division.

Knapp received a grant from the program to plant the five trees, Principal Mendi Hayter said.

"We didn't have shade on our playground," Hayter said. "Last year, we made a huge purchase and put up a shade structure. But our kids still needed more shade. We're a very large school and wanted to provide that for our kids."

The hardwood trees will create lots of shade when fully grown, she said.

A total of 544 students in the kindergarten through fifth grade school helped, Hayter said.

Forestry Division personnel oversaw the work and assisted children with the planting. Teachers were there as well.

The trees are native to Arkansas and selected by the Forestry Division because they'll thrive in Northwest Arkansas' climate, Hayter said.

Fifth-grade teacher Jenna Schwiesow wrote the grant and said getting trees at Knapp was a pet project.

After hearing a radio ad for the program, she said she talked to Hayter and applied for Shade Trees on Playgrounds.

The program costs the school nothing, Hayter said.

"We all deserve to have nature around us," Schwiesow said. "A lot of our children don't have the benefit of being surrounded by nature in their homes, especially when you live in multifamily housing. I think having any exposure to trees is going to be helpful."

Shade Trees on Playgrounds was organized to lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight at places like school and daycare playgrounds, according to the Forestry Division news release. Schools selected for the program receive a maximum of five trees, mulch, watering supplies, planting guidelines and training, according to the release.

Logan Shepherd (left), a forest ranger with the Arkansas Forestry Commission, speaks Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, with fourth-graders at Linda Childers Knapp Elementary while explaining how to properly plant a tulip poplar behind the school in Springdale. The school partnered with the Arkansas Forestry Commission and received five trees as a part of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program, which seeks to plant trees to provide shade to playgrounds to reduce skin cancer.



Alan Alcala, 9, a fourth-grader at Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School, drops soil Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, into a hole as while helping to plant a tulip poplar behind the school in Springdale. The school partnered with the Arkansas Forestry Commission and received five trees as a part of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program, which seeks to plant trees to provide shade to playgrounds to reduce skin cancer.


