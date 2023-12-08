



When I first entered the library in the rural area where I was living in 1950s Arkansas, I was amazed at the number of books. I immediately started in on them, checking out five and six a day.

Since I lived only a few blocks from the library, my mother was able to take me there most days. I remember being quite upset at times having to wait for my older brother to get home from school to accompany me to the library. (At age 4 I wasn't allowed to cross the street by myself.)

I was reading for two years before I started school. The local lady in charge of the library had set aside one room for juvenile readers. It was not a large room, but I read every book in that room that interested me within the next couple of years. Then I moved on to the next room, the "Adult" room.

The first day I looked for and found a book I had heard my mother talking about with a friend, "Moby Dick." It was a large, thick, delicious-looking book! The librarian would not let me check that book out. It was in the Adult category and I was not yet 10 years old. I had to be 12 years old to check out that book. When I got home and told my mom about it, she sent my brother to check out that book for me. As far as I knew at the time, this was just that individual's personal decision. At times I used another library in another small Arkansas town and never had any issue of that sort.

This experience in my early childhood has caused me to hate with a vengeance any form of censorship. I served 20 years in the American military to protect our freedoms, one of those precious freedoms being freedom of the press and, by inference, freedom to read anything we wish.

I will be the first to admit that there is a lot of outright garbage being printed out there, but it is not the place of the government to decide what can and cannot be printed, just as it is not the place of the government to determine what can and cannot be read. The intellect of the reader must be taken into consideration when making that determination, but that decision cannot be made without knowing the individual.

I was able to read "Moby Dick" without any lasting impact on my psyche, and my mother knew that I was mature enough to understand the concepts in that book. And while I perhaps did not fully comprehend all of the psychological issues in it, the basic story was great to me.

The quickest way to get my hackles up and make me see red is to talk about banning books!

Thomas King lives in Pocahontas.



