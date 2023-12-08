Hogs offer highly regarded transfer LB, visit in the works

Middle Tennessee transfer linebacker Sam Brumfield received an offer from Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and assistant linebackers and senior analyst coach Jake Trump Friday morning.

“He’s a guy that is straightforward and I can tell he brings a lot of energy to the defense,” Brumfield said of Williams. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity, it’s a dream come true.

“I plan on taking a visit, just waiting for them to get my stuff together.”

He started 10 of 12 games this season for the Blue Raiders and recorded a team-leading 82 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles this season. He had a season-high 13 tackles against Murray State on Sept. 16.

Brumfield, 5-11, 226 pounds, attended Northwest Mississippi Community College prior to inking with MTU.

He had pervious offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Baylor, UTSA, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, California, Houston and others.

He made an official visit to Ole Miss last weekend.

He led NMCC with 115 tackles during the 2022 season while also having 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 5 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. He was one of three junior college players in the nation to have 100 or more tackles.

He played for defensive coordinator Paige Anders, an Arkansas native, while at Northwest Mississippi.

Anders also coached Arkansas All-American linebacker Martrell Spaight at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

“He’s an unbelievable person” Anders said. “Extremely hard worker. Reminded me of Martrell Spaight but faster. Straight A student. He was the leader of our Defense at NW that everyone looked up to.”

Middle Tennessee fired long-time coach Rick Stockstill after the season.

“He’s the type of kid that was not looking to get in the portal,” Anders said. “He only got in because his coach was let go. He’s very loyal.”

A native of Pearl, Miss., Brumfield recorded 123 tackles, a sack, an interception and a blocked punt during his senior season.