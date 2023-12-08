Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said, "Even as we face darkness today, I am hopeful. The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience," as he led the lighting of a menorah in front of the White House to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7's Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said "the registration of pesticide products ... is critical to protecting public health" as a Kansas City marijuana company was fined for not registering antimicrobial pesticides it sold.

Toni Ognibene, a former Clovis North High School chemistry teacher in Fresno, Calif., is suing Clovis Unified School District as she claims there was retaliation after she complained to school officials that she had been pressured to change students' grades several times between November 2019 and June 2021.

Lana Gonzalez, a manager of penguins and otters at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, said that an 8-week-old rescue otter pup that had been found in Seldovia, Alaska, will be able to act "as an ambassador for his species here at the aquarium."

Michael Brereton, a 39-year-old deputy U.S. marshal, was charged in the United Kingdom with entering an aircraft while drunk after he had been arrested on allegations of misconduct aboard a flight from New York to London.

Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, Italy, called a climate protest a "shameful and serious" act of vandalism after activists poured mud and chocolate milk on the city's facade of St. Mark's Basilica.

Hisham Awartani, one of the Palestinian college students shot in Burlington, Vt., on Nov. 25, was sent home from the University of Vermont Medical Center, the last release of the three who had been attacked and seriously injured.

Jason Richard Budrow, a 43-year-old serving two life sentences for murder, has been charged with attempted murder after slashing the neck of Paul Flores, who is serving his own sentence for the death of California college student Kristin Smart.

Charles Hamlyn, a U.S. judge in Michigan, lamented, "People hate other people because of what they believe. ... That's a dangerous place to be," as he handed down the last sentences in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.