To change this, vote

Important to remember: John Boozman, Tom Cotton, Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman all voted against returning billions in federal tax money to Arkansas.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill offered more than $4 billion to Arkansas. Our six members of Congress voted to leave that money in D.C.

Watch for this: highways $3.6 billion; bridges $278 million; public transport $246 million; water infrastructure $528 million; airports $117 million; EV expansion $54 million; broadband $100 million; resilience/environment $39 million. This money is now flowing into our state. And our six will show up at the ribbon-cuttings asking for our vote.

Register to vote!

Arkansas, with a population of just over 3 million, had 1.4 million active registered voters in 2020, and the total voter turnout was about 1.2 million, which ranked us the lowest in the U.S. At 6.4 percent, we also had the highest absentee-ballot rejection rate of all 50 states.

If you are registered, check to see that you haven't been purged. Encourage those you love (or even like, or not) to register. And then vote and take some with you.

Let's all vote as if we were important: We are.

THOMAS SEARS

Fayetteville

Challenge for Trump

I think the presidential polls are wrong. About 40 percent of voters are Republican, and 70 percent of those are with Donald Trump. You can't win with 28 percent of the voters unless third-party candidates make up a huge number, and Joe Biden can still win with 50 percent or less.

The other factor is Trump's legal challenges. Some of his voters say that if it looks like he's going to prison, they'll vote for someone else.

There's still a glimmer of hope for a moderate candidate.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Photo inappropriate

Is there no one in the Democrat-Gazette's sports department who may have looked at that photograph that ran on page 3C in Saturday's paper and thought, "Hmm, maybe we should edit this photo before we publish it?"

Come on, people, you can do better! I think you owe that young lady an apology.

TED BECK

Solgohachia