Little Rock School Board weighs in cost-cutting ideas

Little Rock School District leaders on Thursday narrowed the scope of plans for repurposing some campuses to increase efficiency and cut costs but made no final decisions, leaving in a bit of limbo the building of a new high school in the northwest part of the city.

Superintendent Jermall Wright said in October that the nearly 20,000-student district must cut as much as $15 million in expenses in the coming 2024-25 school year. He and his staff last month invited residents to generate and respond to ideas for reducing expenses in personnel, programs and campus uses.

The district's immediate focus has been on the campuses, with a goal of making decisions at the School Board's meeting next Thursday. Initial proposals for programs and employee positions will come in January and February, Wright said. He is also creating as many as three task forces to study expansion of early childhood education programs, specialty/magnet school programs and facility maintenance requirements for the long term.

The initial campus proposals -- some of which included multiple options -- focused in part on the possible closure of Western Hills Elementary School, changes at Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet High School, the use of the soon-to-be-vacated Cloverdale Middle School, and the combination of Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools under one principal and administrative team.

Speaking at a work session Thursday night, Wright said he is now exploring a late-breaking proposal to retain Western Hills as a kindergarten-through-fifth grade school but operate it in combination with a new program for children who have autism or other medical conditions.

The addition of the specialty program would bolster Western Hills' low enrollment, making it possible to keep the school in operation.

That would make adjustments to attendance zones for other elementary schools unnecessary.

Wright has said in recent days that Parkview High would remain in place.

On Thursday, he said he and his staff are investigating the possibility of renovating the campus and linking it to the former Henderson Middle School as a way to expand athletic and performing arts features. Both schools are on John Barrow Road.

Henderson was closed as a middle school a few years ago and is being used for office and training space now.

Plans for combining Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools raised questions from the board members, including from Anna Strong, who attended her first meeting as a member since being elected Nov. 14.

Wright said the district could save as much as $260,000 a year in administrative costs by converting the two adjoining campuses to a kindergarten-through-eighth grade school under one principal and staff instead of two.

Strong worried that lost staff positions would be detrimental to providing social and emotional support of students. She asked if all the staff would have to reapply for jobs. Wright said no.

Board member Evelyn Callaway said that the schools "have been there for 100 years," and the savings would be nominal.

Board member Leigh Ann Wilson said she is a proponent of the kindergarten-through-eighth grade campuses.

The principal can pull faculty members together for better overall planning, she said.

Board members -- particularly Vicki Hatter -- had the most to say Thursday about the construction of a 1,200-seat traditional high school on Ranch Road next to Pinnacle View Middle School.

The groundwork is underway for the new campus that is projected to cost $153.6 million.

Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy for business and operations, told the board that he is working with Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. and Lewis Architects to reduce the cost of what was projected in 2021 to be an $85 million project.

The possible reductions of about $8.6 million include reducing the size of the building by 10 classrooms and altering asphalt and roofing materials, Bailey said.

He warned that the district doesn't want to shrink the building to the point that it won't be large enough for the enrollment.

Hatter questioned the need for another high school and how the new school would be populated with students in light of a shrinking overall district enrollment.

Board members Greg Adams and Wilson have argued in support of the school that was promised in a 2021 election on extending the district's debt service tax rate.

Board members questioned Wright about a proposal to make Cloverdale the home to the district's alternative learning education center when it is closed as a regular school at the end of this year.

The new Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy was built to replace Cloverdale and certain elementary schools as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.