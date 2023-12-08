Little Rock Zoo annouces passing of last resident grizzly bear





The Little Rock Zoo's last resident grizzly bear, Ann, died in her sleep from suspected heart failure early Thursday morning, the zoo announced on Friday.

She was one of two "nuisance grizzly bears" -- sisters -- that the grizzly bear recovery coordinator of the Department of the Interior was seeking a home for in 1992. The coordinator's bulletin back then described the sister bears as "exceptionally beautiful bears with golden fur and dark legs," according to a news release. They had raided 19 back country camps and attempted to enter several tents in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana, the zoo said.

Ann and Nona would later arrive at their new home in Little Rock. Guests greeted Ann and Nona with a teddy bear parade and the two bears were a favorite for more than three decades, the zoo said.

The release states that the Zoo's staff "remember Ann for her sweet personality" and "one staff member recalls her sleeping with a branch or other outdoor 'snuggle log' in her den." The sisters, the zoo said, would often place a paw up against the glass of their enclosure "as if they were reaching out to high-five," and vistitors enjoyed watching them lick the walls as well as splash and play in their pool.

Nona passed earlier this year after cancer of the jaw was discovered during a dental examination. Both were estimated to be 33 years old. The Little Rock Zoo said it does not have plans to acquire additional grizzly bears at this time.



