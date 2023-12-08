LIVE! Music: Bonnie Montgomery, Nick Shoulders, The Desolandes, Esther Rose celebrate Gar Hol-idays in Fayetteville

Gar Hole-idays return to Fayetteville this weekend with live music tonight starting at 9:30 with Two Runner followed by Sabine McCalla, Dylan Earl and The Deslondes. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday there will be live music, vendors, food and beverages at Gar Hole Records, 546 W. Center St. Then music starts at 8:30 p.m. with Maddy Kirgo, Bonnie Montgomery, Chris Acker, Esther Rose and Nick Shoulders & the Okay Crawdad. Two-day passes are $45 or $25 for tonight and $30 for Saturday. Saturday's office festivities are free.

Check out our podcast with Bonnie Montgomery ahead of the release of her new album, "River," at nwaonline.com/827Bonnie.

ELSEWHERE

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- Party Line Band, 7 p.m today in Eureka Springs.

Park House Kitchen + Bar -- Michael Tisdale, 8 p.m. today; Gavin Sumrall 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Siloam Springs.

JJ's Fort Smith -- JT Hubbard, 7 p.m. today; Troy Edwards, 7 p.m. Saturday.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. Check out our podcast with Vincent at nwaonline.com/1203vincent.

Walton Arts Center -- Exile, 7:30 p.m. today; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights with William Reyes Saturday and Sunday, Fayetteville.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Sawyer Hill with Mildenhall, 8 p.m. today; Bad Habit, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bentonville.

The Momentary -- Beer and Carols with Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Bentonville.

Hero's -- Rhythm Coalition & The Struggle, 8 p.m. today; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith.

TempleLive -- Heather Land, 8 p.m. today; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Fort Smith.

The Music Depot -- Haywood King, 7 p.m. today; Sarah Nicole Band, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rogers.

Tontitown Winery -- Jenna & Tony, 6:30 p.m. today; Dead Horse Mountain Band, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.