Mateos to be Arkansas' highest-paid non-coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE — New University of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos signed a two-year contract that will pay him $700,000 per year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a Freedom of Information Act fulfilled Friday. Mateos’ contract includes a no-compete clause with the rest of the SEC.

Mateos will make the same salary as three-year offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who left to take the same position at Mississippi State for new Coach Jeff Lebby.

Mateos will tie co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson as the highest-paid assistant on the staff who is not a coordinator. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is scheduled to make $1.5 million in a contract year that begins on March 1, 2024, and defensive coordinator Travis Williams' contract calls for his annual pay to jump from $1.1 million to $1.175 million on Jan. 1.

Mateos, 34, joined the Arkansas staff from Baylor, where he served under Coach Dave Aranda the past three years.

Mateos served as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, helping on the Arkansas offensive line from 2013-15 when Sam Pittman was the offensive line coach and associate head coach under Bret Bielema.

While at Baylor, Mateos was named to the Dave Campbell Texas Football’s 40 under 40 list, recognizing the top 40 assistant coaches in the state under age 40.

Since leaving Arkansas after 2015, Mateos has spent the 2016 at LSU, serving part of the year as offensive line graduate assistant and the second half of the season as tight ends coach under Ed Oregon before going on to two-year stints at Texas State (2017-18) and BYU (2019-20).

A native of Overland Park, Kan., Mateos was a two-year starter and team captain at Southwest Baptist (2009-10), where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2011. He earned a master’s degree at Arkansas in 2015.



