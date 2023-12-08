



Rapper Kodak Black, legally listed as Bill Kapri, was arrested in South Florida on Thursday and charged with possessing cocaine, according to jail records. A Plantation, Fla., officer had come across Kapri in a Bentley SUV blocking the road after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. In the probable cause affidavit, the officer said that he found Kapri asleep at the wheel while smelling "a strong odor of burnt cannabis." One officer who had been reviewing Kapri's driver's license and car information at the patrol car stated that he looked at Kapri and saw "white powder falling from his person." This gave reason to believe that Kapri had been attempting to hide narcotics from the officers. This arrest comes after Black had been previously arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The rapper is required to take drug tests as part of his pre-trial release program but had not shown up for them in multiple instances, according to the Broward County sheriff's office, leading to two separate arrest warrants, according to court records.

Casey Wilson, co-star with Tim Allen in "The Santa Clause," lamented that Allen had given her "the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever." Having been brought back for "The Santa Clauses," the Disney+ spinoff of the Christmas film franchise, Wilson said she initially "buried this" story because of a friend of hers being the producer and how much her kids loved the series. On the most recent episode of Wilson's "B***h Sesh" podcast, Wilson recalled "So I'm in a scene. It's just me and Tim Allen and I'm supposed to throw things at him. I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'" Wilson portrayed the grown-up version of Sara, her character from the original film, for the series pilot episode.





Casey Wilson arrives at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





