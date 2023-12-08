NFL Week 14 Expert Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Sunday is just around the corner and that means it is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

Our experts are 52-48 for the season.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Bill Enright (8-5): Browns +3.5

In a battle between a backup quarterback (C.J. Beathard) and a backup, backup, backup, backup quarterback (Joe Flacco), Im simply going with the team getting points that also happens to be playing at home and has a great defense. I was shocked to see the Browns listed as 3.5-point home dogs in front of the Dawg Pound! Grab the points and watch the Cleveland defense demolish Beathard and the Jaguars.

Craig Ellenport (8-5): Bengals +2.5

The Colts current four-game winning streak is against the Panthers, Patriots, Bucs and Titans. Color me unimpressed. Even without Joe Burrow, the Bengals are a prideful team that has been a Super Bowl contender in recent years. Jake Browning or not, their roster is still much better than Indys. And the Bengals are getting points at home? This is the fourth road game in the last six weeks for the Colts, who are feisty but not the kind of team worthy of a five-game winning streak.

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Wood (7-5): Texans -6.5

Its a lot to ask a young Texans team to cover nearly a touchdown on the road — the most theyve been favored by all year — but I believe they can get it done in Zach Wilsons return. As a favorite, Houston is just 1–4 against the spread but the Jets havent covered since Week 6. C.J. Stroud is careful with the football, which is necessary to keep New Yorks opportunistic defense at bay. The Texans are by no means a lockdown defense but they have the talent and means to limit the Jets struggling offense.

Jen Piacenti (7-6): Broncos +7.5

This line is fishy to me. Why are the Chargers giving 7.5 when they have a losing record for the season and a losing record at home? The Chargers are averaging 22.9 points per game this season, which is only one point more than the Broncos, who are averaging 21.9. Yes, the Broncos defense has allowed more points this season, but they have been much better of late. The receiving room remains beat up for Los Angeles, which will rely heavily on Keenan Allen this week. Austin Ekeler has a great matchup vs. Denver, but he has not been used effectively in this Kellen Moore offense. Russell Wilson has one more passing touchdown, a better passer rating and nearly 100 more rushing yards than Justin Herbert this season. The Broncos were the hottest team in the NFL until last week, and they will be looking to get back on track and stay in the playoff hunt. Give me Denver and the points.

Gilberto Manzano (6-7): Falcons -2.5

Ever since Jessie Bates III picked off Derek Carr for a 92-yard touchdown return, the Falcons defense has been outstanding. Yes, the Falcons dont have much to brag about holding the Jets anemic offense to eight points last week, but it was impressive how they held the Saints to 15 points the week prior. The Buccaneers dont have much to offer outside of Mike Evans. Expect the Falcons to lean on stud rookie running back Bijan Robinson to maintain first place in the NFC South.

Michael Fabiano (6-7): Cowboys -3.5

Rule No. 1 of wagering: Bet with your head and not your heart. Im not going to follow that rule this week, though. As a Cowboys honk, I know this is a HUGE game for my team. Theyve gone 11-4 ATS at home since last season, and theyve covered all but once at home in 2023. Dallas needs this game to prove it can beat a contender, and thats going to serve as motivation. The Eagles are one of the elite teams in the league, but the Cowboys have had success against them at the Jerry Dome. In fact, theyre 6-2 ATS against them in Dallas since 2015 and have covered in five straight. Go Pokes!

