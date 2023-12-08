NFL Week 14 Player Props: Bank on a Pair of Bengals

Can you believe we are already into Week 14? Time flies when you are having fun!

If youre looking to get in on Sundays NFL action, Ive found a few early player prop markets that are appealing. Consider locking in these early values.

Justin Fields over 60.5 rushing yards (-125)

Fresh off a bye, we are betting on the fact that Fields will continue his rushing success vs. Detroit. Going back to 2022, Fields has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of three matchups vs. the Lions. Fields is averaging 50 rushing yards per game this season, and no team has allowed more rushing yards to quarterbacks across the last four contests than Detroit. Fields has exceeded this prop only once this season, but it was in Week 11 when he had 104 vs. the same Lions team.

Jake Browning over 12.5 rushing yards (-110)

Browning looked very athletic last week when he rushed for 22 yards and also added a rushing touchdown vs. the Jaguars. In three games played this season, he has exceeded this prop twice. The Colts have allowed an average of 26 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this year which is the fourth-most in the NFL. I expect Browning to scramble to keep plays alive this Sunday.

Joe Mixon over 21.5 receiving yards (-115)

Corey Perrine/USA TODAY Network

We played Mixons receiving prop last week and it cashed early. We are going to play it one more time this week vs. the Colts. The Colts have allowed an average of 36 receiving yards per game to runners this season. Meanwhile, Mixon has seen an average of 4.5 targets per game across the last three and he has exceeded this prop in all of them. Mixon has 22 or more receiving yards in seven games this year, and I expect Mixon not only to be heavily involved in the game plan, but to also be a solid check-down option for Browning, who will be making just his third NFL start this weekend.

Mike Evans over 5.5 receptions (+120)

Ill take the plus money for Evans to catch six passes on Sunday. Evans has exceeded this prop in six of eight games played this season, and he is far and away Baker Mayfields favorite target. Godwin has seen only nine targets in the past two contests, while Evans has seen 21, and he exceeded this prop in each of them. The Falcons arent the easiest matchup, but Im willing to bet on the talent for this potential payout.

Courtland Sutton anytime TD (+120)

Sutton is Russell Wilsons favorite red-zone target. He has nine receiving touchdowns this season, which is third only to Tyreek Hill and Evans. The Chargers have allowed an average of more than one touchdown per game this year to opposing wideouts, and Ill take plus money for another one to go to Sutton on Sunday.

Gerald Everett over 30.5 receiving yards (-110)

We are betting on the matchup here, as the Broncos have allowed an average of 71 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends. Everett has exceeded this prop in each of his last two contests, and with the beat-up wide receiver room in Los Angeles limited to mostly Keenan Allen, Everett should see some looks from Justin Herbert.

Jake Ferguson over 41.5 receiving yards (-110)

Ferguson had 91 yards on seven targets when these two squared off in Week 9, and I expect him to be involved again vs. an Eagles team that is allowing an average of 49 receiving yards per game to tight ends. Ferguson has exceeded this prop in five games this season, and he has a 15% target share for the Cowboys this season, second only to CeeDee Lamb.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.