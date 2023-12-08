FOOTBALL

Duke hires Diaz

Duke has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and the school was planning an announcement. Diaz replaces Mike Elko, who was hired by Texas A&M. The move marks a return for Diaz to the ACC as well as the state of North Carolina. In addition to three seasons as Miami's coach, he spent six seasons on Chuck Amato's staff from 2000-05 at North Carolina State, about 20 miles from Duke's campus in Durham. Diaz went 21-15 at Miami from 2019-21 while reaching two bowl games in his only head-coaching stint. He also went 16-9 in ACC play, but the school fired him on the same day it hired current Coach Mario Cristobal. Diaz has spent the last two seasons with the Nittany Lions both as coordinator and linebackers coach. His defense finished in the top 20 of the FBS rankings in total and scoring defense in 2022, and stands at No. 1 in total defense (223.3 yards) and No. 3 in scoring defense (11.4) this season as Penn State (10-2) prepares to face Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

Etienne enters portal

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team's most dynamic playmakers, entered the transfer portal Thursday. The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson. Etienne and Johnson, a junior who followed Coach Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette, have become close friends during their two years in Gainesville. And Etienne would like to see both become primary ball-carriers so they can improve their NFL Draft stock. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

Kicker Gould retires

Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould is retiring following an 18-year career that established him as one of the game's best in the clutch. Gould had been a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers opted not to bring him back for a seventh season. Gould also spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and one with the New York Giants. Gould retires with the eighth most career field goals and 10th most points in NFL history. He never missed a kick in the postseason, making all 29 field goals and 39 extra points he attempted.

JMU hires Chesney

James Madison has hired Bob Chesney away from Holy Cross to take over as football coach after Curt Cignetti left for the same role at Indiana. Athletic Director Jeff Bourne made the announcement a week after Cignetti's departure. The school said Chesney was given a five-year contract and will be introduced Dec. 12. The Dukes are ranked No. 24 and will play Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas. Cignetti plans to coach through that game, and Chesney will not be part of the coaching staff. Bourne had said having a replacement in place quickly was of paramount importance so he could assess the Dukes' needs.

T-Law back at practice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, taking another step toward playing at Cleveland despite a high ankle sprain. Lawrence took snaps, moved around on his right ankle and threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. It came a day after he said he felt a lot better than he thought he would after left tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle late in Monday night's loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since. He's been at his best over Jacksonville's past three games. He's thrown for 884 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in that span. He also has four rushing scores. The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and could be without Little (hamstring). They already are down starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder).

McDermott apologizes

Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott has acknowledged regret for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination during a team meeting four years ago. McDermott had cited the hijackers while stressing the importance of communication. Upon realizing how his message was being interpreted, McDermott said he called a second team meeting an hour later to apologize to his players. He says he plans to do so again with his current team. McDermott's comments during the meeting were revealed in an article posted on the Substack page of NFL writer Tyler Dunne. The article cited numerous unnamed sources and McDermott did not dispute the reporting.

Miller silent on assault case

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller simply shook his head no and said "not today" when approached by reporters in the first instance he's made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence. Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday. The Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing. Buffalo returns from its bye week off and will play at Kansas City on Sunday.

BOXING

HOF class announced

Michael Moorer, the first left-hander to win the heavyweight title, and fellow two-division champions Ricky Hatton and Ivan Calderon were elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Diego Corrales, who died two years after winning a 2005 bout voted "Fight of the Year," is the other member of the Hall's 2024 class from the men's modern category. The 13-member class was voted by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians. The enshrinement ceremonies will be June 6-9.