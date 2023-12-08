Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 8, 1923

The world faces an "absolute famine" of cotton, which will become acute long before the next crop can be harvested, according to C. B. Howard of Atlanta, Ga., general sales manager for the American Cotton Grower's Exchange and recognized as one of the best informed men in the world as to the conditions throughout the cotton industry. Mr. Howard, who in company with Carl Williams of Oklahoma City, president of the exchange, visited Little Rock yesterday, declared that as a result of the world shortage of the staple, prices must go higher, until the increasing cost of cotton fabrics gradually force one class of buyers after another from the markets.

50 years ago

Dec. 8, 1973

FORT SMITH -- Marvin Altman of Fort Smith, who recently formed a group called the "Balloons of Mid-America, Inc.," got his "Wandering Star," a 7-story high balloon, flying over Fort Smith Friday for about two hours. Altman, president of Sparks Regional Medical Center and a pilot, had planned to take the balloon up Thursday with Mayor Jack Freeze of Fort Smith, Van Buren Mayor Allen Ray Toothaker, Chamber of Commerce President Sam Sicard of Fort Smith and Glen Hopkins of Van Buren in the small three- by four-foot wicker basket attached to the balloon. Hopkins was the only potential passenger who showed up in a vacant pasture Thursday in 29-degree weather to ride in the balloon, but Altman was unable to operate it because of high winds.

25 years ago

Dec. 8, 1998

Part of a Little Rock golf course set to be renovated for a new golf learning program is significant to the city's and state's cultural history, a state historic preservation official said Monday while touring the site. The city-owned Rock Creek Golf Course ... contains a burned-out foundation said to have been the city's first Jewish country club, circa 1915. The country club was rebuilt years later beside the course. That building is owned and used by the Western Hills United Methodist Church. The former site, though, is part of the course acreage the city plans to redesign for a golf teaching facility, with a focus on underprivileged youth. The Professional Golf Association Tour is among sponsors of the "First Tee" concept.

10 years ago

Dec. 8, 2013

After a storm that dropped freezing rain throughout Arkansas and as much as a foot of snow in some places, Arkansans can expect clearer roads and power to be restored within the next few days, officials said Saturday. Precipitation forecast for early today wasn't expected to accumulate more than a tenth of an inch, or cause as many problems as the storm that crossed the state Thursday and Friday. Much of the United States was shivering this weekend. Temperatures plummeted in the Midwest, and icy precipitation was reported from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and up to Ohio, The Associated Press reported.