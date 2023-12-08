OTHERS SAY: Poetic justice

It's not surprising that dozens of members of the U.S. House of Representatives are choosing to leave the dysfunctional chamber rather than seek another term. The politics are toxic. The rhetoric is ugly. And it seems that members aren't interested in doing much besides fighting the culture wars--and one another.

But we don't believe for a minute that's the reason former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy decided to step down at the end of the month after 17 years in Congress. After all, he helped create the hostile conditions in Congress by toadying to the hard-right Republicans in his conference by, among things, voting to challenge some of the results of the 2020 election and authorizing a baseless inquiry into impeaching President Biden.

In the end, McCarthy couldn't manage the unruly conference and was deposed in October. But he's no tragic hero. Just a victim of the MAGA flames he fanned.

McCarthy made the announcement Wednesday in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, which wraps with this oddly sunny sentiment: "I go knowing I left it all on the field--as always, with a smile on my face. And looking back, I wouldn't have had it any other way."

Really? It's hard to believe he thinks this ending to a once-promising career was the best possible outcome.

A more honest statement may have read: "You won't have Kevin McCarthy to kick around anymore."