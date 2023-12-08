Packers vs. Giants Week 14 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The Giants got the best of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last year in a shocking upset in London. This time around, Jordan Love leads a surging Green Bay team into the Meadowlands against New York, which is coming off its bye week and picked up back-to-back wins before that.

Before the Giants (4–8) went on bye, they got the best of the Patriots and Tommy DeVito now has four touchdowns and just one turnover during the winning streak. The Packers (6–6) pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week against the Chiefs to claw back to .500. If the playoffs began today, Green Bay would be in as the last wild-card team in the NFC.

The Packers are 6.5-point road favorites at MetLife Stadium over the Giants, though theyve gone just 2–4 on the road this season. The over/under is set at 36.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook, and this game is one of many this week with a total set in the 30s.

Packers vs. Giants Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Packers (-333) | Giants (+250)

Spread: GB -6.5 (-118) | NYG +6.5 (-110)

Total: 36.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has become a minor cult hero in New York, but the giants offense hasnt exactly lit it up. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay and New York Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Packers have been one of the better teams to bet on this season with a 7–5 mark against the spread. The Giants are 4–7–1.

This is the sixth straight New York game with a total set in the 30s. The under has hit four times during that stretch.

The Giants 69 sacks allowed are the most in the NFL by a wide margin. Jordan Love has only taken 24 on the year.

Packers vs. Giants Best Bet: Under 36.5 (-110)

Love had his second consecutive three-touchdown game in Green Bays 27–19 win over Kansas City last week. He outperformed Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, and found Christian Watson for two scores. This week, though, the Packers are banged up at the skill positions and all over their defense — Watson (hamstring), Aaron Jones (knee), AJ Dillon (groin) and Jayden Reed (chest) are all questionable as are defensive players Quay Walker (shoulder), Rashan Gary (shoulder) and Jaire Alexander (shoulder).

If Love is without some of his top weapons, he could be challenged by a New York defense thats allowed just 26 points and picked off six passes in the teams last two games. The Giants have been more susceptible against the run than the pass, which is to their advantage against a Packers team that hasnt run the ball all that well this year but has found a rhythm through the air, especially in recent weeks.

DeVito and Jalin Hyatt displayed a dynamic connection last time out when the rookie receiver had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, accounting for more than half of DeVitos yardage. Beyond that, New York didnt do much on offense in a 10–7 win over New England. Saquon Barkley was held to a season-low 49 total yards but he caught two touchdowns and ran for 83 yards the week prior in a 31–19 win over Washington, his best game since Week 8.

Green Bay is a top-10 passing defense on the year but its run defense is even worse than that of the Giants. That bore out last week when Mahomes was held to just 210 passing yards and Isiah Pacheco ran for 110 yards.

Given the lengthy injury report for Green Bay on both sides of the ball and New Yorks season-long offensive struggles and recent defensive success, the under seems like the best play here. Its hit in all five Giants home games this year and that perfect streak should continue in prime time.

