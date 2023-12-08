Pine Bluff overcomes cold shooting to get by Parkview

Pine Bluff didn't shoot the ball well at all Thursday night but sank enough shots late to fend off a familiar foe.

Jamaal Hickman's go-ahead layup with 3:04 left in the game snapped a 53-53 tie and propelled the Zebras to a come-from-behind 62-55 victory over Little Rock Parkview during the Charles Ripley Showcase at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

Hickman's basket came during an 11-2 run for Pine Bluff (4-1), which turned a 51-49 deficit into a 60-53 lead during a key two-minute span in the fourth quarter. It also helped sustain a rare stretch of hot shooting for a Zebras' team that had a hard time making buckets consistently throughout.

Pine Bluff went 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field, including a combined 8 of 34 (23.5%) over the first and third quarters. The Zebras also made just 22 of 39 (56.4%) free throws, but despite all of that, the defending Class 5A champions still found a way to stay in the win column.

"And that's what I told the guys when I went in," Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said. "I said 'Guys, we stuck it up [Thursday] in reality'. We didn't shoot the ball well, and we struggled at the free-throw line. But it was good to see those guys hang in there, keep doing the things they were doing and find a way."

Courtney Crutchfield, who was playing in just his second game after the Zebras made a deep run in the playoffs with the football team, had 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. Braylen Hall scored 11 points and Randy Emerson added 10 points and seven rebounds for Pine Bluff, which beat Parkview (2-4) 64-58 during last year's event.

Deriyon Graydon added 10 rebounds and three assists before fouling out for the Zebras.

Dallas Thomas scored 27 points for the Patriots, who went 18 of 45 (40%) from the floor and 12 of 24 (50%) from the foul line.

Parkview did get off to a blistering start by burying five of its first six shots – all three-pointers – to sprint out to a 17-3 lead. Thomas, who's signed with Clemson, had 14 of those points, including four 21-footers. Pine Bluff, on the other hand, missed seven of its first eight field goals during that same frame, but the Zebras slowly began to turn their misfortunes around by attacking the interior.

The Zebras used a 10-2 run to end the first quarter to get within 19-13. Pine Bluff continued to pound away inside, especially Graydon, and eventually cut its deficit to 29-28 by halftime, thanks to an 8-0 spurt to close the second quarter.

Cold shooting, however, returned for the Zebras in the third quarter when they missed their first 11 field-goal attempts, but they managed to keep the game close. The teams would then see-saw back and forth throughout the fourth quarter before Hickman drove the baseline for a bucket to give Pine Bluff the lead for good.

The Zebras also hit 7 of 10 free throws over the final minute to pull away.

"Our bigs got in foul trouble and had to sit out most of the third quarter," Dixon explained. "In the fourth quarter, I put them back in with about five minutes to play. And to have your ones and twos on the court battling, then find a way to overcome that deficit and still hang on to it and win the ball game.

"That was the plus for us."

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 70, MILLS 55

James DeLoach had his way inside with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks for Southwest (1-5), which closed the game on an 18-2 run.

Jeremy Criswell and Montrell Meredith each had 10 points for the Gryphons, who lost 67-41 to Mills (2-5) two weeks ago. Southwest led 33-32 at halftime of the rematch but was at a 40-33 deficit by the six-minute mark of the third quarter.

The Comets led 53-52 until a three-point play from Marion Stout with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter started Southwest's closing run.

Anthony Hester had 20 points and five rebounds for Mills.

BRYANT 74, MAUMELLE 58

Kellen Robinson had 17 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as Bryant (6-2) used a big first-quarter spurt to win its sixth straight game.

R.J. Young had 16 points, and Camarion Bead finished with 12 points for the Hornets, who were down 7-6 in the opening period but scored 20 of the next 22 points to build a 17-point cushion. The Hornets then weathered every rally over the next three quarters to win going away.

Drake Fowler also had nine points for Bryant. Markalon Rochell had 18, and Malik McGuire ended with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Maumelle (5-6). Jacob Lanier also ended with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.