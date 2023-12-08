Prairie Grove School Board OKs $1,450 bonus for each contracted employee in district

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Each contracted employee in the Prairie Grove School District will receive a one-time $1,450 bonus this month.
The School Board approved the money for all 281 contracted employees at a cost of $407,450 during a special meeting Nov.
