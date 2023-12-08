PREP BASKETBALL: Fort Smith Northside girls beat Greene County Tech at Tournament of Champions

FORT SMITH -- Junior guard Hazley Grotjohn is the new girl on the block after transferring to Fort Smith Northside from Missouri this year, but she fit right in on Thursday night.

Grotjohn chipped in a key 14 points behind Erianna Gooden, who finished with a game-high 15 points in just 13 minutes because of foul trouble. Their efforts helped Northside pull past Greene County Tech in a 56-33 first-round victory at the Tournament of Champions.

"When Anna [Gooden] goes out with foul trouble, we just have to keep playing together," Grotjohn said. "We want to keep that intensity on offense and find out what we want to do. The move here has been great. Me and Anna played travel ball together, so we got that chemistry together already. This was a good win. We lost our last game, so we wanted to bounce back."

Gooden was efficient in the win, making 7 of 9 shots from the field to go with a rebound, an assist and a steal despite missing school this week because of illness. But she fouled out with 7:20 left in the game.

Northside Coach Rickey Smith said he liked what he saw from his team without its star Gooden on the court. Grotjohn stepped up while Cherish Blackmon also added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

"Erianna played so well, but we have to keep her out of foul trouble," Smith said. "We went down to Texas and it was physical. We brought that mentality back, so we have to play a little smarter. But it was good to see other players come in and play like they are capable. We have depth off the bench that can score and we've grown a lot."

Defense was a big factor in the win for Northside (5-1) as well. It held Greene County Tech to just four points in the first quarter and five points in the second quarter to take a 27-9 lead into halftime. The Lady Bears used a key 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter and into the second.

"I'm very proud of our defense," Smith said. "That's who we've always been. We were very active. We missed some shots early and then we settled down after that. That's a good quality win against a good team. They are hard to guard. One thing that maybe went unnoticed was Isabella Kindrick's defense. She was all over the place."

Greene County Tech (5-4) was guided by a team-high 13 points from Jacey Edrington.

Sapulpa (Okla.) 51, Bergman 45

The defending Tournament of Champions title holder advanced in a first-round matchup, but it wasn't easy. Sapulpa (3-0) erased an 11-0 deficit to start the game to rally for a win against Bergman (18-2) at the Barn. Bergman held a 22-12 lead after the first quarter then just a 27-26 edge at halftime. The Chieftains finally took the lead for good in the third quarter and held a 42-33 advantage entering the fourth frame. Sapulpa, which is a defending Class 5A champion in Oklahoma, was led by Riki McQuarters finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Shay Koch also added 11 points and 7 rebounds, while Tyla Heard chipped in 7 points and 10 rebounds. Bergman, which finished as a Class 3A semifinalist last season, was guided by Ruby Trammell (15 points and 6 rebounds), Taryn Holt (10 points) and Savannah Ketchum (7 points and 7 rebounds)

Idabel (Okla.) 55, Fort Smith Southside 26

Idabel led from the opening whistle to advance in a first-round matchup. They held Southside to just three first-quarter points and rolled after that. Idabel (3-0) was led by Kalen Cauthron, who finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 5 rebounds. Mary Carden also had 10 points with 8 rebounds. Mercades Lopez chipped in 8 points and 6 assists running the offense. Southside (1-5) was guided by a team-high eight points and seven rebounds from Sophia Neihouse.