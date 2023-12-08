PREP BASKETBALL: Sophomore Hudson leads Fayetteville boys past Missouri team in Fayetteville tournament

FAYETTEVILLE -- DJ Hudson continues to shine as a sophomore forward for Fayetteville.

Hudson scored 21 points to lead Fayetteville to a 54-43 victory against Lee's Summit (Mo.) West in the first round of the Hoopin' On The Hill boys tournament at Bulldog Arena. Ornette Gaines added 10 points for Fayetteville (7-1), which advanced to play Owasso, Okla., at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

Fayetteville was back on its home court after beating host Jonesboro for third place in the annual Barry Pruitt Tournament at Jonesboro High School. Lee's Summit took an early lead before Fayetteville used a 12-0 surge to take a 28-19 lead into halftime.

"Obviously, that was a big deal," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "We talked at halftime that, when you're playing a good basketball team, you've got to keep competing for four quarters because they're going to make a run. We got off to a slow start but, as the game progressed, we got better."

Jaxson Jorgenson made a three-pointer to begin the 12-0 surge and Hudson, a 6-foot-6 forward, finished it with a three-pointer that barely beat the shot clock. Gaines contributed five points, including his own three-pointer, during the surge.

"[Hudson] is growing up in front of us," Stamps said. "Through eight games, his growth has been tremendous and he keeps getting better."

Fayetteville continued its momentum in the second half when Xavier Brown and Jorgenson made three-pointers and Hudson followed a missed shot with a put-back at the basket. Fayetteville ended the quarter with an impressive play when Brown inbounded the ball with 0.6 seconds left to Odie Williams, who made a three-pointer to increase its lead to 43-30.

GIRLS

GREENWOOD 80, BENTONVILLE 47

Greenwood grabbed a 34-point lead at halftime and rolled to a victory over Bentonville in the first round of the Fayetteville Bulldog Classic at Fayetteville.

Greenwood (5-1) advanced to face host Fayetteville at 7 p.m. tonight.

Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves yelled "let's go" after his team gained its first possession and that's what the Lady Bulldogs did in building leads of 25-12 after one quarter and 55-21 at halftime. Anna Trusty scored all 16 of her points in the first half to lead Greenwood, which had 10 girls contribute at least two points in the win.

Kylah Pearcy scored 13 points while Carley Sexton and Brooklyn Woolsey each added 12, all in the first half for Greenwood.

"Our players did a great job of playing hard, rebounding, and pushing the ball," Reeves said. "We shot the ball well and this group always does a really good job of sharing the basketball."

Kennedy Hooper scored 12 points to lead Bentonville (3-3).

Greenwood grabbed an 11-3 lead before Arden Lewis and Cambrie Phillips made consecutive 3-pointers to close Bentonville to within 14-9. Greenwood quickly regained control and went ahead by 30 points when Sexton made a 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the second quarter.

North Little Rock 58, Fayetteville 52

In another first-round game, North Little Rock outlasted Fayetteville 58-52. Jocelyn Tate scored 28 points for North Little Rock while Whitney Brown had 21 points to lead Fayetteville.

Springdale Har-Ber, meanwhile, used a strong second half to run past Tulsa Union for a 57-27 victory. Delaney Roller and Jazmine McCarther finished with 13 points each to lead the Lady Wildcats after the score was tied at 16 at halftime.