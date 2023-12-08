Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Royal Meghan in the sixth

BEST BET Blue Ember in the second

LONG SHOT Bennykayandsuzytoo in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

COLONEL BARTON** was beaten one-length in a one-turn mile last month at Churchill, and the in-form late-runner will appreciate a drop into restricted company. MOTOWN COLLECTION has been consistently competitive in maiden allowance races at lesser tracks this season, and he possesses early speed and has earned competitive Beyer figures. STATE SCHOOL SMART is taking a significant drop in class for top trainer Steve Asmussen, and he figures on or near the lead throughout.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Colonel BartonBowenPuhich7-2

2 Motown CollectionDe La CruzRone4-1

7 State School SmartAsmussenAsmussen3-1

1 Singing GroomArrietaHornsby9-2

8 Sir PeelBejaranoMoquett4-1

3 Eight StraightJordanLoy15-1

6 Lakeside RumbleBaileyNorthrop20-1

5 ScrimshireEsquivelVillafranco20-1

4 PreparednessHarrCline20-1

2 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

BLUE EMBER*** has a series of encouraging works up to her career debut, and she picks up a winning rider and landed in a seemingly soft state-bred maiden race. MOENCHANTED was one-paced after a slow start in her debut at Churchill, but she is taking a significant drop in class for a team that did well in state-bred races last winter. NATURAL TOUCH returns fresh following consecutive third-place finishes at Louisiana Downs, and she does hold an experience edge over her rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Blue EmberJuarezCompton5-1

1 MoenchantedArrietaPeitz7-2

12 Natural TouchBaileyCreighton9-2

2 LatifahSantanaOrtiz6-1

6 Appealing AddieLeparouxMorse12-1

9 Rhonda RuthVazquezCalhoun8-1

8 Two BellsBejaranoMoquett8-1

10 Presleys TurnDe La CruzDixon10-1

3 I Be GoneHernandezPrather12-1

4 Fine by DesignHarrHewitt15-1

14 Tactical ExpressGallardoTranquilino20-1

11 KavaTorresMedina20-1

5 PredictingJordanMartin30-1

13 Texas SequoiaWalesSoto30-1

3 Purse $70,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

STAGE LEFT*** finished a diminishing neck behind a lone speed winner in an allowance race last month at Laurel, and he has been very good in his last five races when on bleeder medication Lasix. SKY AND SAND has earned strong Beyer figures in his last three trips to the post, and he broke his maiden in 2022 at Oaklawn Park. PAYNE has finished sixth in his last two races in Kentucky, but he is dropping in class and he was an effective runner last season in Hot Springs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Stage LeftVazquezJacobson8-5

2 Sky and SandTorresWilliams2-1

7 PayneAsmussenAsmussen6-1

6 Awesome AaronBejaranoGreen8-1

1 Friar LaurenceEsquivelGarcia8-1

3 Cold as HellJuarezLukas10-1

4 Eli's PromiseSantanaDiVito15-1

4 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

WARTIME HERO** easily defeated optional claimers at Indiana in his return from a five-month freshening, and he has finished in the exacta in six of eleven races at Oaklawn. GALERIO was a clear optional claiming winner in his last start at Laurel, and the eleven-time winner has competitive Beyer figures, and he drew a favorable post. CITY LEGEND won consecutive races in March at Oaklawn, and he is taking a drop in class following third-place allowance finishes at Remington.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Wartime HeroEsquivelContreras3-1

2 GalerioVazquezGibson8-5

11 City LegendTorresWilliams9-2

3 Mansfield TigerArrietaEggleston10-1

7 ShamayimFuentesCravens12-1

10 YakCastilloBroberg12-1

1 Baba's BoyBowenBahena15-1

8 MintDe La CruzHewitt15-1

9 Make NoiseHarrCline20-1

5 ColosiJuarezPetalino20-1

4 Nate's AttackCourtBriley20-1

5 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

CRUSHED IT*** is an unraced colt from the powerful Brad Cox stable, and he has recorded four months of encouraging breezes, including two strong gate works last month at Churchill. CHUN MONEY contested an honest pace in a fourth-place debut at Churchill, and he has two subsequent breezes and keeps winning rider Francisco Arrieta. MELT WITH YOU broke last of six in a late-running second-place debut at Delaware, and he has a license to show marked improvement with an alert break.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Crushed ItChuanCox5-2

3 Chun MoneyArrietaVon Hemel7-2

7 Melt With YouGallardoRobertson5-1

4 Ak Sar Ben DerbySantanaOrtiz6-1

11 Texas TownLanderosHartman8-1

13 GuaraniVazquezAsmussen8-1

6 World FairBejaranoMoquett10-1

8 Just Ask WattsVazquezSilva15-1

2 Major MackJuarezCompton15-1

1 Tell 'Em I'm CominHarrCline20-1

14 Irish RansomArrietaCalhoun20-1

5 Ask WillieTorresMilligan20-1

9 NullifyAsmussenLukas30-1

12 ShattuckCastilloPrather30-1

6 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ROYAL MEGHAN**** has raced competitively in stronger $40,000 claiming races this fall in New York, and she keeps her regular rider. AWESOME VIEW has been forwardly placed in consecutive runner-up finishes at Delaware, and she does own the fastest last race Beyer figure. LICHITA possesses excellent early speed, and the three-race winner in 2023 did record an upset win at a similar level last January at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Royal MeghanCastilloJacobson7-5

10 Awesome ViewVazquezGibson7-2

3 LichitaDe La CruzJansen9-2

4 Hissy MissyArrietaHornsby6-1

6 Taking Charge DesiTorresWilliams8-1

1 Chasing ShadowsFuentesRiecken15-1

8 ChaparritaEsquivelSilva15-1

5 Sassy SageyJordanHewitt20-1

7 CourtlyBowenPuhl20-1

9 NavigationalbeaconHarrWilson30-1

7 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

FASHION RAGE** ships from Kentucky in good form, and the lightly raced five-year-old knows how to win races. MY FRIEND AMY ran down allowance rivals in her last start at Delta, and she was a close second behind the top selection when competing in June at Lone Star Park. HONEY RUN finished with energy in a second-place finish at Churchill, and she switches from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Fashion RageAsmussenAsmussen2-1

4 My Friend AmyTorresGelner3-1

3 Honey RunLanderosHartman7-2

1 Little Sister SueBejaranoGarcia8-1

6 Shez Stuck UpBailonMcDonnell10-1

8 You Little VixenArrietaVon Hemel10-1

10 Abby the Bull DawgHernandezHornsby15-1

9 DemiDe La CruzStuart20-1

7 Splenda GailCourtBriley20-1

2 Shanghai ExpressFuentesHaran20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance.

BENNYKAYANDSUZYTOO** is an Arkansas-bred filly running in an open allowance, but she was a two-time winner, including a stake, last winter at Oaklawn. Furthermore, her morning breezes have been swift. MARGOINABUBBLEBATH exits a clear $50,000 claiming victory at Churchill, and she appears improved for new trainer Matt Shirer. CAUMSETT has won three of her past four races, and she appears sharp enough to move up in class and contend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 BennykayandsuzytooAsmussenVance15-1

6 MargoinabubblebathSantanaShirer5-2

2 CaumsettEsquivelGarcia3-1

4 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas7-2

1 Sweet ShugsChuanGinter8-1

3 Wildwood ByeArrietaBecker8-1

10 Saint SarenaFuentesRosin15-1

8 Always AngelsVazquezOrtiz15-1

7 AlsanahDe La CruzRone15-1

5 TyronaBowenPuhl20-1

9 The Advent. Purse $150,000, 5½ furlongs, 2-year-olds

VALENTINE CANDY** scored a sharp debut victory this summer at Saratoga, and he finished third in a stronger stake field in his last race at Keeneland. MOLLY'S TOWN had his unbeaten streak stopped at four after a competitive fourth-place stake effort at Churchill, and he has good speed and will appreciate the turn back in distance. SPIRIT'S MISCHIEF has worked smartly since a four-length maiden sprint victory at Keeneland, and he has high percentage connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Valentine CandyVazquezAsmussen2-1

4 Molly's TownEsquivelGarcia3-1

1 Spirit's MischiefCorralesWard5-1

6 Sweet Soddy JChuanGinter9-2

11 Bye Bye LiamAsmussenAsmussen10-1

7 Andy's CandyLanderosHartman12-1

9 General ShipmanArrietaSchleis20-1

3 Market StreetTorresLukas20-1

5 CeepeegeeBejaranoMoquett20-1

8 DrewmaniaCourtBriley30-1

2 Frost FreeBaileyCreighton30-1

12 Willy D'sJuarezCompton30-1

10 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 2-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

CATALYST** is an expensive son of champion Gun Runner, who has a series of good works leading to her debut, and she figures to excel at the distance. IN GOOD TASTE finished well in a clear second-place debut at Keeneland, and the experience and distance switch should move her up. EXTREMELY GRUNTLED was narrowly defeated in a two-turn maiden allowance at Churchill, and she had a nice five-furlong breeze over this track last week.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 CatalystTorresAsmussen7-2

6 In Good TasteChuanCox3-1

9 Extremely GruntledLeparouxMcPeek4-1

2 FantasticalSantanaSharp5-1

1 Amy ZArrietaVon Hemel10-1

10 Her Best FriendLanderosMedina10-1

3 Lite It Up LouieVazquezMaker12-1

4 Taylors MagicCourtBriley15-1

5 Honor CatCastilloWilliams20-1

7 Scenic BeautyAsmussenLukas30-1

11 Art QueenAndersonOrtiz20-1

12 In Just My HeelsBejaranoMoquett30-1