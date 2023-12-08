GIRLS

NORFORK 66, RURAL SPECIAL 36 Keely Blanchard exploded for 36 points and 12 rebounds as Norfork (13-1, 5-0 1A-2) cruised. Liza Shaddy had 16 points, and Maggie Tyrone chimed in with 11 points for the Lady Panthers. Rayleigh Turner had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rural Special (5-7, 2-3).

TUCKERMAN 44, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 27 Emeri Baughn scored 12 points as Tuckerman (6-4) ran away from the Lady Eagles. Emily Gates scored 11 points, and Katie Clark finished with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Eden Murphree chalked up 10 points, and Sam Corpier supplied eight points for West Side Greers Ferry (4-11).

FARMINGTON 100, BATESVILLE 26 Zoey Bershers had 16 points to lead four Farmington players in double figures as it rolled to a first-round victory in the First National Bank Shootout at Paragould. Farmington (8-1) had 15 players score at least one point en route to reaching the century mark, the first time that has happened under Coach Brad Johnson. The Lady Cardinals bolted to a 30-2 lead in the first quarter and led 56-15 at halftime and 86-20 after three quarters. Hannah Moss added 15 points while Reese Shirey had 13 and Kaycee McCumber 10 for Farmington, which plays Jonesboro at 5 p.m. today.

IZARD COUNTY INVITATIONAL

At Izard County

IZARD COUNTY 69, MOUNTAIN VIEW 67 Quinn Johnson had 36 points to help get Izard County (5-2) to the finals. Olivia Spray had 15 points, and Makensie Yancey notched 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

BOYS

NORFORK 56, RURAL SPECIAL 44 Isaiah Morris finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a victory for Norfork (5-11, 3-3 1A-2). Cory Jines scored 15 points, and Layne Scalf added 10 points for the Panthers. Kasen Stevens led Rural Special (4-9, 2-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Cole Linville also contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds.

FARMINGTON 67, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 46 Layne Taylor had 26 points to lead Farmington past Lakeside during Thursday's opening night of the Bad Boy Mowers Cardinal Classic. The Cardinals led 21-5 and 39-16 at halftime. Farmington took a 56-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. Jaxon Berry added 18 points for the Cardinals, who will play Vilonia at 6 p.m. today. Mason Simpson added nine points and six rebounds.

IZARD COUNTY INVITATIONAL

At Izard County

IZARD COUNTY 64, HIGLAND 37 Gabe Spray's 22 points, and Keaton Melton's 15 points lifted Izard County (3-1) to the championship game. Jude Everett added nine points for the Cougars.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

GREEN FOREST HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Green Forest

KINGSTON 53, HUNTSVILLE 40 Lila Hartness dropped 24 points to get Kingston to the finals. Emma Kivell had 11 points, and both Rilee Pittman and Paige Randall had eight points each for the Lady 'Jackets.

MARK MARTIN/LYON COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At Batesville

CEDAR RIDGE 46, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 41 Emilee Pankey had 26 points to put Cedar Ridge (6-4) over the top. Klara Gooch had nine points, and Allie Pankey scored eight points for the Lady Timberwolves. Alyssa Haigwood collected 12 points, and Sierra Carter tallied nine points for Southside Batesville (4-5), which has lost its past five games.

WYNNE 45, GOSNELL 33 Jada Green pushed things with 17 points as Wynne (7-4) stopped a three-game skid by disposing of the Lady Pirates. Zarriah Adams had 14 points, and Cadence Irby scored 11 points for the Lady Yellowjackets, who led 19-12 at halftime. Laniyah Lincoln finished with 11 points, and Natalee Murphy had nine points for Gosnell (3-4)

BOYS

MARK MARTIN/LYON COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At Batesville

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 48, WYNNE 45 Kaden Williams posted 13 points and eight blocks to get Southside Batesville (2-3) past their conference foes in the consolation bracket. Tyler Carter scored 10 points, and Tanner Elumbaugh netted eight points for the Southerners. Darran Thompson had 10 points for Wynne (0-6).