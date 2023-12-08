Thursday's games
Girls
Barton 57, Drew Central 56
Benton Harmony Grove 55, Mineral Springs 21
Bentonville West 60, Clarksville 39
Bigelow 50, Conway St. Joseph 26
Corning 58, Piggott 39
Danville 66, Deer 64
Dumas 62, Hamburg 31
Earle 71, Marmaduke 68
Fouke 62, Taylor 36
Kirby 49, Lafayette County 34
McCrory 32, Scott Charter 5
Monticello 40, Lake Village 34
Riverside 63, Rector 33
Star City 80, Dermott 6
Strafford, Mo. 52, Flippin 46
Norfork 66, Rural Special 36
Tuckerman 44, West Side Greers Ferry 27
West Fork 61, Decatur 34
TOURNAMENTS
Cabot Classic
At Cabot
Lake Hamilton 59, Greenbrier 29
Cabot 60, Collierville, Tenn. 31
Fayetteville Classic At Fayetteville
Greenwood 80, Bentonville 47
North Little Rock 58, Fayetteville 52
Springdale Har-Ber 57, Tulsa (Okla.) Union 27
First National Bank Shootout
At Paragould
Farmington 100, Batesville 26
Brookland 58, Little Rock Christian 53
Green Forest Holiday Classic
At Green Forest
Berryville 60, Omaha 36
Izard County Invitational
At Izard County
Izard County 69, Mountain View 67
Mark Martin/Lyon College Invitational
At Batesville
Nettleton 56, Manila 53
Sequoyah Tournament
at Tahlequah, Okla.
Sequoyah, Okla. 71, Alma 45
Tournament of Champions
At Fort Smith
Sapulpa, Okla. 51, Bergman 45
Fort Smith Northside 56, Greene Co. Tech 33
Boys
Benton Harmony Grove 65, Mineral Springs 39
Bigelow 61, Conway St. Joseph 40
Brookland 69, Blytheville 64
Camden Harmony Grove 68, Gurdon 30
Crossett 57, Strong 46
Crowley's Ridge 53, Maynard 46
Danville 71, Deer 35
Earle 81, Marmaduke 51
Hope 58, New Boston, Texas 37
Jasper 73, Alpena 49
Jonesboro Westside 71, Wynne 46
Kirby 55, Lafayette County 50
Monticello 49, Lake Village 48
Norfork 56, Rural Special 44
Omaha 74, Lead Hill 49
Star City 70, Dermott 63
Valley View 67, Manila 49
West Fork 74, Decatur 21
Western Yell County 77, Two Rivers 47
TOURNAMENTS
Arvest Hoopfest
At Rogers
Harrison 68, Rogers 62
Rogers Heritage 54, Nettleton 47
Battle at the Ridge
At Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 61, Clarksville 37
County Line 59, Fountain Lake 55
Drew Central 68, Providence Academy 41
Cabot Classic
At Cabot
Lake Hamilton 76, Greenbrier 36
Cabot 52, Collierville, Tenn. 48
Farmington Classic
At Farmington
Forrest City 67, The New School 52
Farmington 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 46
Izard County Invitational
At Izard County
Izard County 64, Highland 37
Mark Martin/Lyon College Invitational
At Batesville
Cedar Ridge 86, Searcy 78
Sequoyah Tournament at Tahlequah, Okla.
Alma 50, Muldrow, Okla. 31
South Arkansas Shootout At Bradley
Bradley 52, Taylor 30