Scores

Today at 2:15 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Thursday's games

Girls

Barton 57, Drew Central 56

Benton Harmony Grove 55, Mineral Springs 21

Bentonville West 60, Clarksville 39

Bigelow 50, Conway St. Joseph 26

Corning 58, Piggott 39

Danville 66, Deer 64

Dumas 62, Hamburg 31

Earle 71, Marmaduke 68

Fouke 62, Taylor 36

Kirby 49, Lafayette County 34

McCrory 32, Scott Charter 5

Monticello 40, Lake Village 34

Riverside 63, Rector 33

Star City 80, Dermott 6

Strafford, Mo. 52, Flippin 46

Norfork 66, Rural Special 36

Tuckerman 44, West Side Greers Ferry 27

West Fork 61, Decatur 34

TOURNAMENTS

Cabot Classic

At Cabot

Lake Hamilton 59, Greenbrier 29

Cabot 60, Collierville, Tenn. 31

Fayetteville Classic At Fayetteville

Greenwood 80, Bentonville 47

North Little Rock 58, Fayetteville 52

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Tulsa (Okla.) Union 27

First National Bank Shootout

At Paragould

Farmington 100, Batesville 26

Brookland 58, Little Rock Christian 53

Green Forest Holiday Classic

At Green Forest

Berryville 60, Omaha 36

Izard County Invitational

At Izard County

Izard County 69, Mountain View 67

Mark Martin/Lyon College Invitational

At Batesville

Nettleton 56, Manila 53

Sequoyah Tournament

at Tahlequah, Okla.

Sequoyah, Okla. 71, Alma 45

Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith

Sapulpa, Okla. 51, Bergman 45

Fort Smith Northside 56, Greene Co. Tech 33

Boys

Benton Harmony Grove 65, Mineral Springs 39

Bigelow 61, Conway St. Joseph 40

Brookland 69, Blytheville 64

Camden Harmony Grove 68, Gurdon 30

Crossett 57, Strong 46

Crowley's Ridge 53, Maynard 46

Danville 71, Deer 35

Earle 81, Marmaduke 51

Hope 58, New Boston, Texas 37

Jasper 73, Alpena 49

Jonesboro Westside 71, Wynne 46

Kirby 55, Lafayette County 50

Monticello 49, Lake Village 48

Norfork 56, Rural Special 44

Omaha 74, Lead Hill 49

Star City 70, Dermott 63

Valley View 67, Manila 49

West Fork 74, Decatur 21

Western Yell County 77, Two Rivers 47

TOURNAMENTS

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers

Harrison 68, Rogers 62

Rogers Heritage 54, Nettleton 47

Battle at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 61, Clarksville 37

County Line 59, Fountain Lake 55

Drew Central 68, Providence Academy 41

Cabot Classic

At Cabot

Lake Hamilton 76, Greenbrier 36

Cabot 52, Collierville, Tenn. 48

Farmington Classic

At Farmington

Forrest City 67, The New School 52

Farmington 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 46

Izard County Invitational

At Izard County

Izard County 64, Highland 37

Mark Martin/Lyon College Invitational

At Batesville

Cedar Ridge 86, Searcy 78

Sequoyah Tournament at Tahlequah, Okla.

Alma 50, Muldrow, Okla. 31

South Arkansas Shootout At Bradley

Bradley 52, Taylor 30