NEWS IN BRIEF: Searcy plant poised for rail cabinet work Rate slips to 7.03% for 30-year mortgage 2.03 nudge closes index day at 871.07





Searcy plant poised

for rail cabinet work

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Bohr Electronics has signed numerous multimillion-dollar contracts to supply electrical cabinets for Class I railroad operators locomotive rebuild programs starting in 2024. Its production facility in Searcy will produce some of the power components installed in those cabinets.

The 50,000-square-foot Searcy facility is the former K&L Electronics plant. Around 13 employees currently work there, and Bohr will be hiring more to support the business.

Bohr will provide electrical cabinets fully rebuilt and wired with power and control equipment. The cabinets are designed to safeguard sensitive components and systems from environmental challenges, vibration, shock and overcurrent.

"We are honored to be chosen for these significant projects. These contracts are a testament to our team's expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality products," said CEO Dan Marks in a statement. "They also strategically position Bohr Electronics for further growth and strengthen our reputation as a key player in the rail industry, setting a solid foundation for future partnerships and opportunities."

Bohr is a subsidiary of Alderman Enterprises, also based in Chattanooga.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Rate slips to 7.03%

for 30-year mortgage

LOS ANGELES -- Home loan financing costs eased again this week, as the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slid to its lowest level in four months.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 7.03% from 7.22% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.33%.

The last time the average rate was lower was in early August, when it was at 6.96%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loan, also declined this week, with the average rate falling to 6.29% from 6.56% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.67%, Freddie Mac said.

This is the sixth straight weekly drop for rates, echoing a recent pullback in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed above 6% in September 2022 and has remained above that threshold since. In late October, it reached 7.79%, the highest level on records going back to late 2000.

-- The Associated Press

2.03 nudge closes

index day at 871.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 871.07, up 2.03 points.

"Equities resumed their rally higher ahead of monthly payroll data for November due Friday morning as investors remain bullish that soft economic data will allow interest rates to move lower," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



