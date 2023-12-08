Sevier County Medical Center’s use of $6.25M in federal funds will get Arkansas Legislative Audit review





The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted Friday to authorize Arkansas Legislative Audit to review Sevier County Medical Center's use of $6.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The committee also authorized Arkansas Legislative Audit to prepare a report about the funding of the state's district courts.

Legislative Auditor Roger Norman told the auditing committee's executive committee on Thursday that Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, requested the audit of Sevier County Medical Center's use of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

A year ago, the Legislative Council approved the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $6.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to assist the hospital in opening.

The funds "will be used to lease and purchase medical equipment, including telemetry, monitoring, hospital beds, stretchers, wheelchairs and other supplies to provide medical care and furnishings for the new hospital," the finance department said a year ago. At that time, the finance department said the county's residents approved a 1% sales tax to support construction and operation of a new hospital, and that the new hospital needed additional financial help as it neared its opening because of rising costs as a result of the pandemic.

The hospital opened in January after Sevier County had been without an acute care hospital since 2018.

Hickey said Friday the hospital couldn't use the federal funds for construction of the hospital, and the hospital's board members have told him the hospital has spent these federal funds properly.

The hospital is also delinquent in paying suppliers of building materials, he said.

"It bears to make sure that all of the [American Rescue Plan Act] money was spent according to the agreement [with the state]," Hickey said.

Lori House, the hospital's president and chief executive officer, said Friday in a written statement "the construction of our 42,000 square foot hospital began at the very time the COVID epidemic began in Arkansas."

This entire process was a difficult one, with tremendous financial challenges along the way, she said.

"The one thing we learned when building a brand new hospital from the ground up, with zero accounts receivable to lean on, was the magnitude of the costs involved in constructing and equipping the hospital," House said. "Couple that with the inability to submit reimbursement for insurance and Medicare for months after opening, it made this task that much more difficult.

"We do indeed have creditors that are owed, and we have a plan to repay them while still providing our area with great health care," House said. "As far as the [American Rescue Plan Act] funds are concerned, we received 6.25 million dollars and have submitted all documents accounting for every penny spent, and exactly by the rules of spending set forth by the state. At the end of the day, we will keep fighting our way through the arduous task of starting a brand new hospital, which has been one of the hardest things I have ever encountered."

House said the hospital is beautiful, provides "wonderful" health care for Sevier County and has an "extremely healthy" patient load. The hospital will also be in a better financial position soon, one "that will allow us to accomplish the goals of our Community Health Needs Assessment and ensure all of our creditors are paid in full," House said.

DISTRICT COURT STUDY

The chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees -- Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, and Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch -- requested that Legislative Audit prepare a report on the financing of the state's district courts.

"It's a convoluted system and we need some help in figuring where all the funding is [and] how it gets divvied out," Dalby told the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's executive committee Thursday.

"We are looking at the court costs, fees [and] fines assessed within that system," he said.

Under Act 38 of 2023, the House and Senate Judiciary Committees are required to meet jointly to conduct a study of financial matters related to the court system, and to file a final written report of its activities, findings and recommendations or before Oct. 1, 2024, with the governor, Senate president pro tempore and House speaker.

In 2015, Legislative Audit issued a report on the funding of the court system, including the state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals and the circuit courts, but not the district courts, Dalby noted.

"We feel like just by picking up where the 2015 report did and picking up the district court that would be a great help and asset to the [committees] as we try to figure out funding, the equitable parts of it, what the municipalities should be doing, what the counties should be doing, and what the state should be doing," she said Thursday.

There are just a few district courts that haven't become state district courts and eventually will become state district courts by 2025, Dalby said.

"With that being said, those judges are state employees and then we have their employees could be employees of the city or employees of the counties, and they aren't necessarily employees of the state, so we are looking at that," he said.

Lawmakers also want auditors to get a handle on the cost-sharing agreements between the cities and counties for the district courts, Dalby said.

"We had great hope to be able to really look that system and do a major overhaul, but I think ... that is a herculean task, and it's maybe something we are just taking bites at, but we need to get started on it," she said.

Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, asked whether the study will look at why some of the district judges "sit inside a Taj Mahal of a courtroom and some of our district judges sit in a trailer."

In response, Dalby said, "Yes."

Lawmakers also may need to look at whether all the various divisions are needed inside particular district courts to be more cost-efficient, he said.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, on Thursday questioned which retirement system includes district judges.

"We seem to have a trend where circuit judges retire and then run for district judge and ... they become double dippers in the retirement systems," he said. "I am not necessarily criticizing or condoning that. I am just asking the question about it."

Dalby said the circuit judges, Court of Appeals judges and Supreme Court justices are required under state law to retire at 70 years of age or forfeit their retirement benefits, but there is no requirement for district judges to retire at age 70.

"Senator Hickey and I filed a bill to do away with that [age limit], and if you don't think our phones didn't light up over that one...," she said. "Age 70, what it is now, is not what it was 40 years ago."

Johnson said "we might dust off your previous bill and re-look at that issue."

"Maybe we should make it where both systems are the same," and adjust the age for longevity," he said.

Amy Fecher, executive director of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, said Friday the Arkansas District Judges Retirement System was a separate retirement system that was abolished June 30, 2007. The district judges who were members of that system when it was abolished retained their service credit in that system, but became members of Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System on July 1, 2007.

District judges hired on or after July 1, 2007 are part of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, which does not have an age at which members must retire, she said. The Arkansas District Judges Retirement System's old plan required eight years of actual service to vest for retirement benefits, and the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System vests with five years of service, she said.

The Arkansas Judicial Retirement System is a separate system that requires judges to retire at age 70 or lose their retirement benefit, Fecher said. A minimum of eight years is required to receive a retirement benefit, Fecher said.

The Arkansas Judicial Retirement System includes circuit judges, state Court of Appeals judges and state Supreme Court justices.

The Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System administers the old Arkansas District Judges Retirement System plan, the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System plan, the Arkansas State Police Retirement System plan, and Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System plan, Fecher noted.

Members are allowed under current laws to retire from one plan and begin working in a job covered by another plan without it being considered "double dipping," she said.



