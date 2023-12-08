Ten trees removed near state Health Department headquarters in Little Rock

Ten willow oaks near the Arkansas Department of Health's central office on West Markham Street in Little Rock have been removed after the department approved a request made by power company Entergy Arkansas, a spokesperson said.

The decision to remove the trees, which were growing under power lines along West Markham between Monroe and Palm streets, came after much consideration, according to Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel.

"Entergy requested to remove the trees because they will continue to grow into the power lines, causing a public safety hazard and increasing the likelihood of power outages in the area," Mirivel wrote in an email on Wednesday.

Certified arborists from the Urban and Community Forestry Program of the state Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division confirmed that the willow oak species will not fare well under power lines, according to Mirivel.

The "severe pruning" required to mitigate risks causes branches to become increasingly brittle, ultimately leading to the willow oak's decline and death, she said.

"We are disappointed that the trees needed to be removed," Mirivel wrote. "We plan to replace the removed trees and will collaborate with Urban & Community Forestry staff to help us select more suitable species and planting locations for those trees."

In a follow-up email, when asked whether all the trees had been felled as of Thursday afternoon, Mirivel wrote, "The trees appear to be gone, but I believe they plan to grind and remove the stumps as well."